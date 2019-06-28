ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Jump to Hyperspace with a Cold Corellian Iced Coffee

June 28, 2019
Jenn Fujikawa

Speed up your morning routine with a refreshing drink inspired by the fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy.

The Corellian Engineering Corporation created some of the best and most recognizable ships in the galaxy. From cargo ships to starfighters, you name it they built it, including the fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy, the Millennium Falcon.

This smooth caffè latte sweetened with condensed milk is an ode to the infamous bucket of bolts -- she may not look like much, but she’s got it where it counts, kid.

Don’t worry about your coffee getting watered down while you’re playing sabacc, these cubes are made of ice cold coffee shaped just like the legendary Millennium Falcon. This drink will definitely get you where you’re goin’.

Corellian Iced Coffee

You’ll need:

  • 6 oz. coffee, chilled
  • 2-3 tablespoons condensed milk

Coffee ice cube ingredients:

Step 1: Pour the coffee into the silicone mold and place in the freezer until solid.

Step 2: Remove the cubes from the mold and place in a tall glass.

Step 3: Pour the chilled coffee over the cubes.

Step 4: Pour the condensed milk over the coffee to serve.

Jenn Fujikawa is a lifestyle and food writer. Follow her on Twitter at @justjenn and check her Instagram @justjennrecipes and blog www.justjennrecipes.com for even more Star Wars food photos.

