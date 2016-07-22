Star Wars Rebels TP Roll Characters

Bring a certain creature, Jedi, and cranky droid to life in a surprising way.

Up-cycled crafts are not only a fun way to spend time making something, but these projects almost literally turn trash into treasure. Turn three clean toilet paper roll tubes into something we all treasure: some of our favorite Star Wars Rebels characters!

With a lot of paint and creativity, Star Wars Rebels fans young and old can transform three toilet paper roll tubes into Ahsoka Tano, Chopper, and a Loth-cat.

What You Need*

• Three clean toilet paper roll tubes

• Washable paint: Black, white, brown, orange, blue, and yellow

• White paint marker (optional)

• Blue enamel dot stickers (optional)

• Black permanent marker

• Paintbrushes

• Scissors

• Glue

*The activities in this article should only be done with adult supervision.

Get Started!

Ahsoka Tano

Begin by folding two edges at the top of the tube in toward the middle, meeting at the edges and forming two points. Press firmly so that the fold stays in place.

Next, paint the entire tube white. Let dry.

Paint an orange oval in the middle of the tube for Ahsoka’s face. Let dry.

Use the blue paint to create the stripe pattern on the front and back of the roll for the head-tails. Let dry.

With white paint or a white paint marker, paint the pattern on Ahsoka’s face and let dry. Take a look at the images in the Databank for reference if needed.

Next, use the brown paint to finish the details around Ahsoka’s face. Let dry.

With the black permanent marker, outline the top of Ahsoka’s face for definition.

Use blue paint or blue enamel dot stickers (found in the scrapbooking aisle in craft stores) to create eyes and finish Ahsoka.

Chopper (C1-10P)

Make four small cuts at the top of a clean toilet paper roll. Fold each flap inside to the middle, closing off the top of the tube. Add glue underneath the flaps to make sure it holds the shape, and let dry.

Paint the top 1/3 of the cardboard tube orange, and the remaining white. Let dry.

Use the yellow paint to create stripes around the bottom of the orange paint. (More than one coat may be needed.) If you need to double-check Chopper’s design, take a look in the Databank for reference.

Dip the end of a paintbrush in black paint, and use it to stamp a black circle in the stripe running up Chopper’s face.

Dip the end of a paintbrush in blue paint for two dots next to the black one.

Mix the black and white paint to create gray. On Chopper’s body, paint one orange strip at the top, and three gray stripes below.

Paint one gray leg on one side of the tube, and the bottom half of the leg on the other side. Mix a small amount of green in the gray for the round top of the mismatched leg.

Mix yellow paint and gray paint for the two small squares on Chopper’s body. Let all paint dry, and Chopper is complete.

Loth-cat

Begin by cutting about an inch off the bottom of the cardboard tube (or folding it in with the cutting technique you used on Chopper) so that the Loth-cat is shorter than a full-length tube.

Fold the edges of the top of the roll into the middle to create the Loth-cat’s ears. Press firmly so that the fold stays in place.

Paint a white half-circle in the middle of the tube for the Loth-cat’s chin.

Mix the brown with white paint to create a lighter brown color, and paint the rest of the Loth-cat’s face and ears on the top. Let dry.

Paint the rest of the tube brown. Dab the paint lightly where it meets the light brown for a furry look, and let dry.

Use the white paint and dab it on the Loth-cat’s face to make the furry area around the nose and two white stripes at the top of the face.

Dip the end of a paintbrush in white paint and use it as a stamp to create the Loth-cat’s eyes. Let dry.

Dab the black paint for stripes alongside the white stripes and on the Loth-cat’s ears and face. If you’re a stickler for details, take a look at the Loth-cat in the Databank for reference.

Let dry.

Dip the end of a paintbrush in black paint and stamp two smaller black dots to complete the Loth-cat’s eyes. Paint two small lines for the nostrils, and let all paint dry.

Use the black permanent marker to draw the Loth-cat’s mouth.

Dip the end of a paintbrush in brown paint to make four small dots on both sides of the Loth-cat’s cheeks. Let dry, and your Loth-cat is complete.

These Star Wars Rebels character rolls can be used for playtime or just as decorations on your desk or bookshelf. Enjoy!

Kelly Knox is a freelance writer who loves creating crafts with her daughter. Follow her on Twitter at @kelly_knox, and take a look at her blog the st{art} button for more Star Wars art projects and craft ideas.