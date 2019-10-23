ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Star Tours to Receive Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Update on December 20

October 23, 2019
StarWars.com Team

Learn details about major additions coming to the iconic attraction!

Later this year, Star Tours - The Adventures Continue will go to new places in a galaxy far, far away.

As announced on the Disney Parks Blog, the iconic attraction is set to receive a major Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker update at Disneyland® Resort, Walt Disney World® Resort, Tokyo Disneyland® Park, and Disneyland® Paris on December 20, with new characters and worlds from the upcoming film.

Among the additions is Kef Bir, the ocean moon from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker; you can check out the locale as it will appear in Star Tours below:

Concept art of Kef Bir from Star Tours

When Star Tours opened at Disneyland in 1987, it was the beginning of a wonderful partnership between Lucasfilm and Disney Parks. When guests board Star Tours, they come face-to-face with beloved Star Wars characters like Princess Leia, Kylo Ren, Poe Dameron, BB-8, and others as they voyage to distant worlds made famous in the films. This attraction immerses you in the Star Wars mythology for an unforgettable galactic adventure.

Stay tuned to StarWars.com for more on Star Tours’ Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker update!

