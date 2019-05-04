Lucasfilm Unveils Complete 'Journey to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Publishing Program - Exclusive

Get full details on the books and comics tying into the upcoming film.

A galaxy of stories leading to the final film in the Skywalkwer saga is on the way.

In celebration of Star Wars Day, StarWars.com is thrilled to reveal "Journey to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker," a series of books and comics connected to the highly-anticipated movie.

"The Journey to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker publishing program is our biggest and boldest film tie-in program yet," Michael Siglain, Lucasfilm's creative director of publishing, tells StarWars.com. "We've got exceptionally talented authors, artists, and publishers creating content for fans of all ages.

"While these titles will include some hints and Easter eggs for the new film, the majority of these titles will feature all-new stories set following the events of Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Our 'Journey to' books and comics will star Rey, Finn, Poe, Rose, and, of course, Leia, Chewie, the droids, and the First Order.

"Here, you’ll get a glimpse at both the state of the galaxy and some of the ongoing battles between the Resistance and the First Order.

"As fans prepare for The Rise of Skywalker and the epic conclusion to the Skywalker saga, these stories are not to be missed."

Pre-orders for the line launch early next week. Until then, check out covers, descriptions, and release dates for every title below -- and happy Star Wars Day!

Adult & Young Adult Fiction

Journey to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: Resistance Reborn

Publisher: Del Rey

Author: Rebecca Roanhorse

Format: Adult novel

Description: In this Journey to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker novel, Poe Dameron, General Leia Organa, Rey, and Finn must struggle to rebuild the Resistance after their defeat at the hands of the First Order in Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

On-sale: 11/12/2019

Journey to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: Force Collector

Publisher: Disney Lucasfilm Press

Author: Kevin Shinick

Format: Young Adult novel

Description: In this Journey to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker young adult novel set just before The Force Awakens, a restless teenager sets out to discover what connection his mysterious Force powers have to the fabled Jedi and what the Force has in store for him.

On-sale: 11/19/2019

Journey to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: Allegiance

Publisher: Marvel Comics

Author: Ethan Sacks

Artist: Luke Ross

Format: Comic mini-series

Description: On the run since the destruction of the Starkiller Base, General Leia and the remaining handful of Resistance have barely managed to survive, much less strike back against the superior forces of the First Order. Running low on options, Leia decides to reach out to her former allies, the Mon Calamari, whose shipyards once powered the Rebel Alliance.

On-sale: #1: 10/9/2019; #2: 10/16/2019; #3: 10/23/2019; #4: 10/30/2019

Kids & Tween Fiction

Journey to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: We are the Resistance

Publisher: Random House Kids

Author: Elizabeth Schaefer

Illustrator: Alan Baston

Format: Little Golden Book

Description: Join Leia, Rey, Finn, Poe, Chewbacca, Rose, BB-8 and all the brave heroes of the Resistance in their fight against the First Order! Featuring stunning retro-stylized illustrations, this book includes iconic scenes from The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, and The Rise of Skywalker.

On-sale: 10/4/2019

Journey to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - Resistance Heroes

Publisher: Disney Lucasfilm Press

Author: Michael Siglain

Illustrator: Diogo Saito & Luigi Aimé

Format: Level 2 Reader with stickers

Description: Meet Rey, Finn, Poe and the rest of heroes of the Resistance who are fighting to save the save the galaxy from the evil First Order.

On-sale: 10/4/2019

Journey to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - First Order Villains

Publisher: Disney Lucasfilm Press

Author: Michael Siglain

Illustrator: Diogo Saito & Luigi Aimé On-Sale: 10/4/2019

Format: Level 2 Reader with stickers

Description: Meet the sinister Kylo Ren and the rest of the vile villains of the fearsome First Order from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

On-sale: 10/4/2019

Journey to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: Choose Your Destiny: A Finn & Poe Adventure

Publisher: Disney Lucasfilm Press

Author: Cavan Scott

Illustrator: Elsa Charretier

Format: Chapter Book

Description: Join Finn, Poe, and BB-8 on a dangerous-but-necessary mission for the struggling Resistance. With over twenty possible outcomes, readers will have to choose to carefully in order to keep Finn, Poe, and BB-8 safe from the evil First Order.

On-sale: 10/4/2019

Journey to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: Spark of the Resistance

Publisher: Disney Lucasfilm Press

Author: Justina Ireland

Illustrator: Phil Noto

Format: Middle Grade novel

Description: When a distress plea goes up from the isolated planet Minfar, Resistance heroes Rey, Poe, and Rose hear the call! Together they will face down a First Order battalion, terrifying flying creatures, and a weapon that could change the course of the war!

On-sale: 10/4/2019

Journey to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: Star Wars Adventures

Publisher: IDW Publishing

Author: John Barber, Michael Moreci

Artist: Derek Charm, Tony Fleecs

Format: Kids comic

Description: In a series of original stories, the mighty Wookiees of Kashyyyk must defend their home against the armies of the evil First Order. Plus, R2-D2, C-3PO, and BB-8 team-up on a top-secret spy adventure for the Resistance.

On-sale: #27: October 2019; #28: November 2019; #29: December 2019

Adult & Young Adult Non-Fiction

Journey to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: The Ultimate Star Wars - New Edition

Publisher: DK

Authors: Adam Bray, Cole Horton, Tricia Barr, Ryder Windham; foreword by Anthony Daniels

Format: Reference

Description: This fully updated, comprehensive, and detailed encyclopedia explores the characters, creatures, locations, vehicles, and technology found throughout the entire Star Wars galaxy. Ultimate Star Wars New Edition is an in-depth visual guide packed full of exhaustive information about Star Wars, including The Last Jedi, Solo: A Star Wars Story, and Star Wars: Resistance and a sneak peek at Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

On-sale: 10/4/2019

Kids & Tween Non-Fiction

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: Amazing Sticker Adventure

Publisher: DK

Author: David Fentiman

Format: Sticker book

Description: This 72-page sticker book includes more than 500 stickers of characters, locations, vehicles and props. Featuring all-new content from the highly anticipated film, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker!

On-sale: 10/14/2019

Journey to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: The Moviemaking Magic of Ships and Battles

Publisher: Abrams

Author: Landry Walker

Art & Photography: Lucasfilm & Industrial Light & Magic

Format: BTS hardcover

Description: Go behind the scenes of the biggest movie franchise of all time in this immersive and interactive book to see how the most iconic vehicles in the galaxy—from the Millennium Falcon to X-wings and TIE fighters to AT-ATs and the Death Star—were created and used in the films of the Star Wars saga. This collectible book includes special interactive elements, including six-page booklets, accordion folds, and flaps that reveal the magic behind the movies with concept sketches, molds, digital imagery and more! Plus, get a sneak peek at some of the vehicles from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker!

On-sale: 12/3/2019

Adult & Kids Novelty

Journey to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – Star Wars: The Ultimate Pop-up Galaxy

Publisher: Insight Editions

Author and Pop-up Engineer: Matthew Reinhart

Illustrator: Kevin M. Wilson

Format: Deluxe Pop-Up book

Description: Presented in a dynamic 360-degree format that enables the action to be viewed from all sides, the book also opens up to form a displayable 3D diorama of the entire saga. Packed with amazing Star Wars moments and hidden surprises to discover, Star Wars: The Ultimate Pop-Up Galaxy represents a whole new level of sophistication and interactivity in pop-up books and is guaranteed to thrill fans of all ages. Matthew is the King of Paper Engineering and returns to the franchise with this new, deluxe pop-up.

On-sale: 10/8/2019

Journey to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: The Resistance

Publisher: Readerlink/Studio Fun

Author: Sally Little

Illustrator: Pilot Studio & PowerStation

Format: Sound Book

Description: Follow the rise of the Resistance with this six-button sound book featuring story moments, lines of dialogue, sound effects, and a light-up lightsaber sound module.

On-sale: 10/4/2019

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Magnetic Playset

Publisher: Readerlink/Studio Fun

Author: Sally Little

Illustrators: Diogo Saito & Luigi Aimé

Format: Magnetic Playset

Description: Create your own amazing scenes from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker! This handy carrying case includes over 20 magnets, six play scenes, as well as a coloring & activity book featuring all of the characters from the film.

On-sale: 10/4/2019

Journey to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Search & Find

Publisher: Readerlink/Studio Fun

Author: Sally Little

Illustrator: Art Mawhinney, Fabio Piacentini, and Ferran Rodriguez

Format: Search & Find

Description: Travel across the galaxy and explore scenes from The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, and The Rise of Skywalker in this fun, illustrated search and find collection.

On-sale: 10/4/2019

Adult Non-Fiction

The Art of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Publisher: Abrams

Author: Phil Szostak

Art: Lucasfilm Art Department

Format: Art of

Description: The official behind-the-scenes concept, production, and post-production art for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Go inside the creative process behind the most anticipated film of the century. The latest trilogy in the Star Wars film series brings the Skywalker Saga to a close and The Art of The Rise of Skywalker will take readers into the creative process behind visualizing the epic worlds, creatures, characters, costumes, weapons and vehicles of the landmark conclusion more than 40 years in the making.

On-sale: 12/20/2019

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: The Visual Dictionary

Publisher: DK

Author: Pablo Hidalgo

Format: Reference

Description: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: The Visual Dictionary is a 200-page definitive guide to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, revealing the characters, creatures, droids, locations, and technology from the new film. Packed with 500+ images and information, plus cross-sections of new vehicles, as penned by Star Wars scribe Pablo Hidalgo, it's a must-have for all fans who want to go beyond the movie experience.

On-sale: 12/20/2019

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: Official Movie Special

Publisher: Titan

Author: Various

Format: Magazine special

Description: An in-depth collector’s edition featuring material from long-awaited the all-new Star Wars movie, The Rise of Skywalker, including interviews with the cast and crew and exclusive imagery.

On-sale: 12/20/2019

Kids Fiction

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: The Galaxy Needs You

Publisher: Disney Lucasfilm Press

Author: Caitlin Kennedy

Illustrator: Eda Kaban

Format: Hardcover picture book

Description: Have you ever stopped to think about how there is nobody else in the galaxy who is exactly like you? This empowering picture book celebrates young heroes-in-the-making and features illustrations that follow Rey on her own hero's journey.

On-sale: 12/17/2019

Kids Non-Fiction

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Official Guide

Publisher: DK

Author: Matt Jones

Format: Reference

Description: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: The Official Guide is a 96-page informative guide to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker for younger fans, revealing the characters, creatures, droids, locations, and technology from the new film. Packed with images and information, it's the perfect companion for those who want to relive the movie outside of the theater.

On-sale: 12/20/2019

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog, #StarWarsDay, #JourneyToTheRiseOfSkywalker