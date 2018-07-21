SDCC 2018: 10 Things We Learned from the Star Wars Fashion Panel

Leading talents in Star Wars clothing and accessories gathered to talk design and inspiration.
The Force was strong with the world of Star Wars fashion yesterday at San Diego Comic-Con. Lucasfilm's Celina Chu hosted the first-ever official Star Wars fashion panel, which included Nixon's Joe Babcock (director of technical products); Stance's Joe Jorgensen (VP of design) and his son; Bioworld's Nathan Grant (VP of merchandising), Doug Johnson (creative director - men's accessories), and Sarah Mooney (creative director - Jrs. accessories); and Ashley Eckstein (founder of Her Universe and voice of Ahsoka Tano). They each talked about their unique approaches to Star Wars design, showcasing early concepts for product and discussing how ideas evolve for everything from watches to jackets. Here are some of the most fascinating and fashionable insights.