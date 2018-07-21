SDCC 2018: 10 Things We Learned from the Star Wars Fashion Panel

4. With characters goes story. Stance crafts its socks so that they're accurate to the saga's characters and events -- something made clear in the company's breathtaking (and fun) scene recreations. "The characters just resonate with you. They've become so much apart of our lives," Jorgensen said. "We wanted to make sure we brought that to life, so we actually spent quite a lot of time and money building these sets. We built these from scratch."

5. Put socks on your holiday list. Stance revealed its Holiday 2018 collection, dubbed the "Warped Series": a Gary Musgrave-designed line that takes iconic moments, stretches the images, and plays with colors. "We're really excited about what we were able to execute," Jorgensen said.

6. With Bioworld's first product -- a rebel pilot backpack -- they looked to tap into childhood memories while still making something for grownups. "I knew that I loved it, because as soon as the samples came in everyone in our office wanted to get their hands on them," said Nathan Grant. "The fact that I could get up and go to work and feel like a rebel pilot, and I'm climbing into the car and throwing it into the seat next to me -- that imagination that you had with those toys that you had as a kid, you're truly reliving that experience." Bioworld brought three backpacks -- Mandalorian, Rebel, and Imperial Trooper -- to SDCC 2014, and fans were buying all three. This success and unique take on Star Wars inspired an entirely new brand...

7. Heroes and Villains! This is a new, just-launched label from Bioworld focused on fans and with complete respect for the source material. "When you say, 'I am going to put this in front of George Lucas. I am going to stand face-to-face with him and say, 'This is a great representation of what you have created,' that raises that status quo pretty fast," said Grant. Appropriately, Heroes and Villains focuses on the good guys and bad guys of the saga in equal measure, with the first wave inspired by Imperial biker scouts and rebel soldiers from Return of the Jedi. In addition, Bioworld wants its designs to last. “It must be timeless," Grant said. "If you find one of our rebel backpacks...it should be as ready for you to wear today as it was five years back.”