SDCC 2018: IDW's Tales from Vader's Castle to Bring the Galactic Frights This October - Exclusive

StarWars.com: I love the idea of this series and leaning into the spooky side of Star Wars, especially in a way that's fun for younger readers. What can you tell us about Tales from Vader's Castle and telling these types of Star Wars stories?

Cavan Scott: Micheal Siglain first mentioned the concept to me at San Diego Comic-Con last year, when we were promoting the imminent launch of Star Wars Adventures. We share a love of classic horror films, from Universal Monsters to Hammer Horror films. I jumped at the chance to write it. An anthology of all-age horror-inspired tales in the Star Wars stories? Who wouldn’t jump at the chance, especially with Vader’s castle as the central location.

The series is a series of spooky stories within a story. A rebel ship crash lands on Mustafar not far from Vader’s fortress. As the crew survives monsters, stormtroopers, and worse, they tell each other stories to help raise their spirits. At least, that’s the general idea, although some of the rebels are of a more nervous disposition than the others.

The team is led by Commander Lina Graf, who fans of the Adventures of Wild Space series of junior novels will recognize. Now a full member of the Rebel Alliance, Lina has to try and get her people off the nightmarish planet, before the horror stories they’ve been sharing become frighteningly real.

Derek Charm: I always loved these spookier kinds of stories as a kid, so I was definitely excited to be a part of this. Even more so when I found out we’d be using largely new characters. I love being able to design new Star Wars characters, and this team Cavan came up with are such a distinct group. I feel a little bad that we throw them right into the worst place in the galaxy.

StarWars.com: The series stars a great character lineup representing various eras of the saga. Did you find that such a diverse range allowed for diverse stories, even within the framework of the overall series?

Cavan Scott: Absolutely. Growing up in the UK, I was introduced to portmanteau horror films at an early age -- far too early, probably! These were films that contained three or sometimes four horror shorts, usually tied together by a central storyteller. One of my favorite’s was Amicus’s Dr Terror’s House of Horrors in which a group of travelers find themselves on a train with a spooky gentleman played by Grand Moff Tarkin himself, Peter Cushing. The individual stories ranged in tone from comedy to chills. We wanted this miniseries to have a similar feel.

StarWars.com: Christopher Lee obviously has a big legacy in horror. You couldn't not do this series without including Count Dooku, right?

Cavan Scott: That was our starting point actually, riffing on Sir Christopher’s status as a horror icon. The man played two terrifying Counts... Was there a way to bring them together? Michael and I became increasingly excited about the idea of having a Dooku vampire story, and the rest of the stories followed from there. If we had a vampire story, we needed to have a possession story, and a witch story, and a monster story, too.

Above: cover by Chris Fenoglio. Below: covers by Derek Charm and Charles Paul Wilson III.