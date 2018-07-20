SDCC 2018: IDW's Tales from Vader's Castle to Bring the Galactic Frights This October - Exclusive

Thrills! Chills! Sith! StarWars.com talks to the creative team behind a spooky new miniseries.
Who knows what lurks in the creepiest corners of the Star Wars universe? We'll find out this Halloween season.
At today's Star Wars publishing panel at San Diego Comic-Con, Lucasfilm announced Star Wars: Tales from Vader's Castle, a five-issue comic book miniseries coming from IDW Publishing, with new issues released every Wednesday throughout October. Written by Cavan Scott and illustrated by Derek Charm, the series will feature fan-favorite characters spanning the Star Wars saga, including Star Wars Rebels' Hera, Kanan, and Chopper; Obi-Wan Kenobi and Count Dooku; Han Solo and Chewbacca; and, amazingly, even Ewoks. Eisner Award-winning artist Francesco Francavilla is providing atmospheric variant covers for each installment, and an all-star lineup of creators (Kelley Jones, Chris Fenoglio, Corin Howell, Robert Hack, and Charles Paul Wilson III) will bring their distinct styles to additional terrifying tales each week. It looks like scary fun for all ages, and the perfect way to add the power of the Force to Halloween. StarWars.com has a first look at the series' covers, and caught up with Scott and Charm to discuss Tales from Vader's Castle and making Star Wars spooky.