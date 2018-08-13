Po-Zu's Leather Resistance Sneakers: The Next Step in Rebel Fashion - Exclusive

The Rebellion is reborn today -- in your wardrobe.
If your sneaker collection needs a little rebel flair, you're in luck.
Po-Zu's latest Star Wars shoes, sure to please all fashionable freedom fighters, are leather Resistance sneakers -- a new take on a Po-Zu fan favorite, and StarWars.com has your first look. Available starting today for £145, the sneakers are made of chrome-free leather and come in black and white versions, with sizes for men and women. As with the company's original Resistance sneakers, these feature a subtle Star Wars design nod with ridges that recall the look of Finn's boots, as well as the Rebel Alliance/Resistance insignia. Check them out below!