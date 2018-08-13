ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

Po-Zu's Leather Resistance Sneakers: The Next Step in Rebel Fashion - Exclusive

August 13, 2018
StarWars.com Team

The Rebellion is reborn today -- in your wardrobe.

If your sneaker collection needs a little rebel flair, you're in luck.

Po-Zu's latest Star Wars shoes, sure to please all fashionable freedom fighters, are leather Resistance sneakers -- a new take on a Po-Zu fan favorite, and StarWars.com has your first look. Available starting today for £145, the sneakers are made of chrome-free leather and come in black and white versions, with sizes for men and women. As with the company's original Resistance sneakers, these feature a subtle Star Wars design nod with ridges that recall the look of Finn's boots, as well as the Rebel Alliance/Resistance insignia. Check them out below!

    • Like many of Po-Zu's Star Wars offerings, the leather Resistance sneakers look to be versatile -- perfect with jeans and a T-shirt, sharp and fashionable when matched with a suit or dress -- and are made with sustainable materials and processes.

    So get ready to show your allegiance to the Resistance...and look good doing it.

    StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

    star wars fashion Po-Zu sneakers

