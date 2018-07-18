SDCC 2018: Her Universe Launches Star Wars: The Clone Wars 10th Anniversary Line

Ashley Eckstein speaks to StarWars.com about debuting the new collection with a little help from her friends.
Star Wars: The Clone Wars is turning 10, and Her Universe is celebrating.
Ashley Eckstein, voice of Ahsoka Tano on the beloved animated series and founder of Her Universe, is launching a new anniversary line for the show, with the designs honoring many of The Clone Wars' starring characters -- from Ahsoka to Captain Rex to Anakin Skywalker. And to kick off the range's launch, Eckstein called in some friends to help model the new offerings: the original cast of The Clone Wars, including Dee Bradley Baker (Rex), Matt Lanter (Anakin Skywalker), Catherine Taber (Padmé Amidala), James Arnold Taylor (Obi-Wan Kenobi), and Sam Witwer (Darth Maul). StarWars.com caught up with Eckstein to discuss the collection -- which includes items for both men and women -- and what it was like reuniting with the cast for the shoot, which you can check out below! San Diego Comic-Con attendees can purchase the line starting today at the Her Universe booth (#2913-T in the Lucasfilm Star Wars Pavilion), and it's also available online at HerUniverse.com.