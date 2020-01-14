ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Become A Clan of Two with RockLove’s ‘The Child’ Necklace - Exclusive

January 14, 2020
Kristin Baver

This is the Way.  Soon you can wear your love of The Mandalorian’s mysterious and adorable new character.

With a charming smile and curious outstretched hand, the Child from The Mandalorian comes alive in a new piece by RockLove jewelry. And StarWars.com is pleased to give you your first look at the solid sterling silver necklace, available for preorder now!

RockLove's The Child necklace.

RockLove CEO and designer Allison Cimino says she barely made it through the credits of the first chapter in the new live-action Disney+ series before she was emailing Lucasfilm “begging if we could work on this adorable new character.”

While fans have been anxiously awaiting the arrival of new products featuring the pint-sized member of the clan of two, Cimino and her team were hard at work trying to capture every precise detail. “This is an extremely challenging project -- tweaking over and over, trying to make one perfect sculpt that celebrates an entire season’s worth of love for the Child,” Cimino says. “We were particularly focused on all the minute details, from his tiny button nose to each finger and toe nail. His mouth is down-turned but we didn't want him to look sad or stern.”

The biggest challenge was capturing the detail in the eyes. “Most difficult was the shape of the eyes and brows, which express fragility, concern, and curiosity all at once,” Cimino says. “We had to keep tweaking the eyes and forehead wrinkles to get it right, adding hand-painted glossy black enamel to the pupils, so that the Child looked content...like he's eagerly reaching for Mando's silver ball.” And the final step, to distress and antique each one by hand, means no two pendants are alike.

    • RockLove's The Child necklace.

    Preorder the Child necklace, including a heavy adjustable 24-inch sterling silver curb chain, by RockLove and shop the full Star Wars | RockLove collection now.

