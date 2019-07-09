ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

RockLove Jewelry Brings Jawas and other Star Wars Characters to Life -- First Look

July 9, 2019
July 9, 2019
Kristin Baver

Designer Allison Cimino and StarWars.com reveal the new line featuring articulated AT-ATs, jewel encrusted thermal detonators, and Togruta montrals.

The tiny, silver AT-AT, fully articulated and ready to crash onto your dresser or the snowy mountains of Hoth, is more than just a necklace. The new piece from RockLove, part of a unique jewelry line celebrating beloved Star Wars characters, objects, and places, is RockLove CEO and Designer Allison Cimino’s personal homage to the corners of the galaxy that made her fall in love with Star Wars as a child and have kept her intrigued as an adult.

Utilizing old-world jewelry crafting techniques like lost wax casting, champlevé enamel, and fabrication, the charming designs spring to life through three-dimensional molding and articulated movement. Cimino sees her work as “dynamic life-like mini sculptures” more than static and stiff accessories. “They transcend being a mere inanimate object. The pieces become an interactive talisman of storytelling, representing this vast world that we love,” she says. “In creating these pieces, I wanted to let their individual personalities shine through movement.”Concept sketches of a reversible pendant from RockLove Jewelry, featuring Yoda on one side and Luke's crashed X-Wing in the Dagobah swamp on the other.

Computer design from the new RockLove X Star Wars collection.

As a child Cimino identified with the lovable rogue Han Solo. “He was this cool, laid-back space scallywag who I wanted to emulate.” But the new collaboration is more about unsung heroes than legends of the Rebellion. Alongside the AT-AT, an articulated GNK droid can be made to shuffle across a desk. A ring evokes Anakin Skywalker’s former Padawan Ahsoka Tano. And a series of medallions act as cultural currency to render unforgettable characters and scenes in sharp relief.

Today, StarWars.com is excited to exclusively reveal the full collection, available for the first time at San Diego Comic-Con 2019 and online beginning July 18, 2019, with special sketches and insights from Cimino on her creative process.

Sketch designs from the new RockLove X Star Wars collection.

The Ahsoka Tano ring from the new RockLove X Star Wars collection.

Ahsoka Tano ring

“Ahsoka lives.” That’s the hidden message etched into the band of the elegant Ahsoka ring, a silver and enamel piece designed to evoke the look of the Togruta’s montrals. “The Ahsoka Tano ring is exceptional in that I got to design it with Ashley Eckstein, the voice of Ahsoka Tano in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels,” Cimino says, crediting the actor with the idea behind the simple inscription.Sketch designs from the new RockLove X Star Wars collection.

An AT-AT necklace from the new RockLove X Star Wars collection.

AT-AT necklace

“I couldn’t resist animating the AT-AT -- it’s such a unique and quintessentially Star Wars shape,” Cimino says. As a kid, she always thought the Empire’s fearsome all terrain walker looked an awful lot like an adorable animal. Plus, the design lends itself to Cimino’s signature articulation, incorporated in many of her pieces. “Articulating each leg gave the AT-AT the ability to realistically walk and interact… and is totally me living my dream of having one as a pet,” she says.

Sketch designs from the new RockLove X Star Wars collection.A GNK necklace from the new RockLove X Star Wars collection.

GNK droid necklace

The Star Wars Show has long celebrated the humble GNK power droid, but this may be the first time the boxy droids have been recreated in a jewelry line. “Gonk is a cult favorite,” Cimino says, and her way of paying respect to the many background droids and mechanics in the Star Wars galaxy that don’t always take center stage. Sketch designs from the new RockLove X Star Wars collection.

    • Jawa necklace and earrings

    Utinni! The collection also includes a necklace and a set of earrings created in the stylized image of the petite junk traders of Tatooine, the Jawas. “I wanted to represent their glowing eyes, so we used bright orange crystals to give them a spark of life,” Cimino says, peering out from the mysterious blackness of their hoods. Although she says she purposely made them even “shorter and cuter” than they appear on screen, “they still retain their mischievous personality with their blasters,” she promises.Sketch designs from the new RockLove X Star Wars collection. A thermal detonator necklace from the new RockLove X Star Wars collection.

    A thermal detonator necklace 

    Prove you’re a bounty hunter that’s Jabba’s kind of scum with a necklace made to look like the thermal detonator Leia famously brandished while negotiating her price for the mighty Chewbacca. “I love that,” Cimino says of the moment in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. “She comes in disguised as Boushh, everyone thinking she’s a male bounty hunter, prepared to save Han Solo.” It’s also the perfect accessory for a courageous and capable woman in this galaxy.

    Sketch designs from the new RockLove X Star Wars collection.Planetary medallions from the new RockLove X Star Wars collection.

    Planetary medallions 

    “One of the amazing things about Star Wars is that it demonstrates a feeling of vastness and possibility by featuring a universe with so many varied ecosystems,” Cimino says. To celebrate the many planets in the original trilogy, Cimino carefully carved a series of coin-like medallions, limited to 1,000 units each, with scenes modeled after locations including Tatooine, Hoth, Cloud City, Dagobah, and the forest moon of Endor. “Hoth, for example, is an army of AT-AT and AT-ST walkers set against the jagged ice mountains,” Cimino says.

    Planetary medallions from the new RockLove X Star Wars collection.

    On the flip side, the design features a character closely associated with each place, including a Jawa, a Wampa, Boba Fett, Yoda, and an Ewok. “I wanted the Planetary Medallions to be matte to feel rugged,” she says of the design, “as if these coins were actual souvenirs collected by visiting their demanding ecosystems…Developing these coins was my homage as a Star Wars fan -- they encompass the most memorable face from that world paired with the most awe-inspiring scene.”

    Pick up your own piece from the new RockLoveStar Wars collection online and at San Diego Comic-Con.

    Associate Editor Kristin Baver is a writer and all-around sci-fi nerd who always has just one more question in an inexhaustible list of curiosities. Sometimes she blurts out “It’s a trap!” even when it’s not. Do you know a fan who’s most impressive? Hop on Twitter and tell @KristinBaver all about them.

    RockLove Star Wars jewelry accessories

