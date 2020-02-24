Get your first look at new toys and other merchandise from The Mandalorian, Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and the 40th anniversary collection for Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back!

New York Toy Fair 2020 has given us a slew of exciting new toys and other merchandise featuring characters from The Mandalorian and Star Wars: The Clone Wars! Plus, to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back this year, you'll be able to pick up everything from vintage-inspired Hasbro action figures to specially-carded Black Series figures, and so much more. And there are also a few special items from other eras in a galaxy far, far away!

Updated February 24, 2020:

Hasbro's Star Wars Retro Collection is striking back with an array of 3.75-inch figures from The Empire Strikes Back including Luke Skywalker in Bespin gear, Han Solo and Princess Leia Organa ready for Hoth, Yoda, Boba Fett, and Lando Calrissian.

Available at Walmart.

Hasbro's Star Wars: The Black Series will also pay homage to the classic sequel with a special assortment of figures packaged on cards featuring movie-inspired design and detail, and vintage packaging with original Kenner branding! Collect Luke Skywalker in Bespin gear and snowspeeder fatigues, Princess Leia Organa, Han Solo, Lando Calrissian, Yoda, R2-D2, and more!

Available at most major retailers.

Feel like you could take on the whole Empire yourself? The Black Series Snowspeeder comes complete with Dak Ralter, featuring a 2-crew cockpit, retractable landing gear, and a harpoon and tow cable. The set is ready for display or play. Available at Hasbro Pulse, Amazon, Entertainment Earth, and Big Bad Toy Store.

Or search for the rebel base yourself and deploy The Black Series Imperial Probe Droid Deluxe figure, featuring 5 fully articulated limbs and premium deco and an included stand. Available at most major retailers.

Gamers and fans of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic can make their dreams come true with the new Star Wars: The Black Series Darth Revan Force FX Elite Lightsaber. Press buttons on the hilt to activate sound effects, progressive ignition, blaster deflection effect, wall-cutting effect, and purple-to-red color-changing blade effect. Available at most major retailers.

Hasbro's Star Wars: The Vintage Collection is on a mission to capture Han Solo with a newly detailed version of Boba Fett's Slave I hitting toy shelves. Available at Hasbro Pulse, Amazon, Entertainment Earth, and Big Bad Toy Store.

And the 3.75-inch figure assortment will power up with a special Power Droid from Star Wars: A New Hope and Jedi Knight Luke Skywalker from Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. Available at most major retailers.

And there's more retro goodness on the way: the Hoth Ice Planet Adventure Game, based on the original Kenner board game released in 1980, which includes a Kenner-style Luke Skywalker (snowspeeder gear) figure. Relive the thrilling Battle of Hoth (without having to venture out into the cold). Available online and at specialty retailers.

Original post, February 20, 2020:



Among the new reveals from The Mandalorian are an animatronic version of the Child by Hasbro, above, complete with coos and adorable ear movements; a squeezable petite plush version of the Mandalorian's companion; a shiny LEGO Star Wars building set of the warrior's ship, the Razor Crest; a LEGO Star Wars BrickHeadz version of the clan of two, the Mandalorian and the Child; and new twists some come classic games including Trouble and Operation. Plus, in celebration of the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, premiering on Disney+ tomorrow, feast your eyes on T-shirts, toys, and other items featuring Ahsoka Tano, Anakin Skywalker, the clone troopers, and more!

And check back once New York Toy Fair begins for even more announcements of new Star Wars items!

Advanced Graphics

She is no Jedi. But this Ahsoka Tano standee from the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars looks ready for action.

Available beginning February 22 at Amazon.com, Wayfair, Walmart.com and other online retailers.





Aquarius

The deck of playing cards featuring characters from The Mandalorian just made your game of Go Fish a whole lot cuter.

Available June 1 on Amazon.com.

Bitty Boomer



Blast your own soundtrack on your real-life adventures with a mini Bluetooth ultra portable speaker inspired by the Mandalorian's sidekick.

Available this spring.

Build-A-Bear

Do the magic hand thing and stuff your own plush version of the Child from The Mandalorian.

Fifth Sun

Celebrate the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars with a line of new made-to-order T-shirts featuring some new and fan-favorite faces. Ahsoka Nouveau puts an artful spin on our favorite former Padawan's bold new look, while other designs include Wrecker and the rest of the Bad Batch, two never-before-seen allies Rafa and Trace, and an array of uniquely decorated clone helmets.

Available from Amazon soon.





Funko

Wear your love of the Child on your sleeve with two new illustrated designs featuring the tiniest bounty from The Mandalorian. This is the Way.

Hasbro

The toy maker has revealed a whole new line of figures coming to store shelves with the Star Wars Mission Fleet. Choose from the Battle for the Bounty set from The Mandalorian featuring an articulated battle launcher, the Child's hover-pram, two figures and a dozen accessories.

Or join the battle raging in Star Wars: The Clone Wars with Anakin Skywalker's Jedi Starfighter, Ahsoka Tano's Aquatic Attack, and Captain Rex's Clone Combat.

Protect the Child. Touching the top of this animatronic edition's head activates over 25 sound and motion combinations, including happy and excited sounds, giggles, babbles, and a range of ear-wiggling and other motions!

Declare your love of Mandalore with the first life-size version of the Darksaber, an elegant and ancient weapon like no other.

Hasbro's Star Wars: The Vintage Collection has unveiled a new Imperial Troop Transport inspired by the vehicles from The Mandalorian. With realistic detail including a removable roof, opening doors, fold-down seating, a swiveling turret, and blaster storage, it's perfect for display or play.

Some classic board games are getting a galactic twist with Operation: Star Wars: The Mandalorian Edition and Trouble: Star Wars: The Mandalorian Edition

And leaping into the Galaxy of Adventures line, soon you can collect a double lightsaber-swiping Ahsoka Tano and a squadron of Ahsoka's Clone Troopers, with blaster barrage action.

Fly to the outer reaches of the galaxy in The Mandalorian’s unique armored transport shuttle, the Razor Crest! Protect the Child by defeating the Imperial soldiers and explore the cargo hold for carbonite bounty, spring-loaded shooters, an escape pod, and other amenities. Available at LEGO.com and Amazon.com.

Or LEGO's BrickHeadz line is introducing the dynamic duo of the Mandalorian and the Child. Create a hover-pram for the Child and adjust its ears for its emotions.

Loungefly

Stare into the wide eyes of the Child from The Mandalorian embossed on a new mini backpack made to look like the hover-pram.

Available in June.





Love Your Melon

Protect your little one's head with a beanie featuring the Child, with a hat that does good while keep your precious cargo warm.

Shop the entire Mandalorian-themed collection today.

Mattel

Pick up this petite plush of the Child with a bean bag base.

Available this fall.

Rubies

Complete with a cup for bone broth, dress your toddler as the Child.

Topps

Relive the Journey of the Child from The Mandalorian through these 32 trading cards.

Available April 8 at Target and Walmart.

Or grab yourself a signed collectible from the voice of Ahsoka Tano from Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Ashley Eckstein!

Available February 24 exclusively at StarWarsAuthentics.com

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog, #TheMandalorian, #TheCloneWars, #ThisWeekinStarWars