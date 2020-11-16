ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Mando Mondays: Kuiil, Greef Karga, and Moff Gideon Join The Black Series and More!

November 16, 2020
StarWars.com Team

Plus, IG-11 enters the Galaxy of Heroes and we visit Docking Bay 35 with today's new pre-orders and products.

Every Monday, MandoMondays.com is dropping new products inspired by The Mandalorian, and StarWars.com is highlighting just a few of all the major new reveals. Set your tracking fobs and happy hunting! 

This Mando Monday delivers a Galaxy of Heroes update, highly-anticipated additions to Hasbro's Star Wars The Black Series line of figures, and much more!

MandoMondays.com revealed its latest bounty of products inspired by The Mandalorian today, including more new toys, games, and collectibles from Hasbro and Mattel. The new items are on sale or available for pre-order starting today at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET across top retailers globally, including shopDisney.com. Check out a few of our favorites below!

Star Wars Galaxy of Heroes

IG-11 joins Galaxy of Heroes

The galaxy's greatest nanny droid, reprogrammed to serve and protect, is joining the Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes mobile game on November 20.

Kuiil Hasbro's Star Wars The Black Series Greef Karga Hasbro's Star Wars The Black Series Moff Gideon join Hasbro's Star Wars The Black Series

Kuiil, Greef Karga, and Moff Gideon join Hasbro's Star Wars The Black Series

Three of our favorites from Season 1 get the 6-inch-scale treatment, including Greef Karga, whose cape made a special appearance as last week's Mando Mystery on This Week! In Star Wars.

Pajamas and slippers from Her Universe

Pajamas and slippers from Her Universe

Cozy up for a marathon of The Mandalorian in a matching set of pajamas featuring the titular warrior and The Child.

The Child Ginormous Cuddle Plush by Mattel

The Child Ginormous Cuddle Plush by Mattel

Standing at 24 inches tall and available exclusively at Target, this cuddly cutie is actually quite a bit larger than the beloved character in real life. With a stuffed space frog clutched in one plush hand, he's ready for snuggling and snacking.

Docking Bay 35 Wood Art Plaque by Regal Robot

Docking Bay 35 Wood Art Plaque by Regal Robot

Come in for a landing at Docking Bay 35 with a sign painstakingly recreated to match Peli Motto's Tatooine repair shop on The Mandalorian.

After the latest episode of The Mandalorian every Friday, visit MandoMondays.com every Monday to see the latest and greatest products inspired by the series and join the conversation on social media using #MandoMondays.

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

