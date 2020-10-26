"Mando Mondays" Blasts Off Today

Celebrate Season 2 of The Mandalorian with over 100 new items inspired by the Disney+ series.

The wait is over.

The first Mando Monday has landed! Star Wars fans across the globe tuned into a special Star Wars digital event this morning where talent from The Mandalorian revealed the latest products and digital content inspired by The Mandalorian on Disney+. Some of the new products are available now and special reveals will go on pre-order today at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET across top retailers globally, including shopDisney.com.

Here are a few of our favorites!

Adidas

The Mandalorian Collection merges the Adidas Originals silhouettes with design elements inspired by the series including the Mudhorn signet, the Armorer, the Child, and the Darksaber.

ColourPop

Your makeup routine is about to get a whole lot cuter with a new olive green eyeshadow palette inspired by the Child.

Corelle

Update your dishes, your food storage, and even your Instant Pot with a new line featuring the Mandalorian's faithful (and hungry) charge.

Disney Lucasfilm Press

Collect all-new artwork from season two of the hit series in Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2 Poster Book.

Element

Comic book-style art and a wash of rich color makes these complete and skateboard decks pop.

Funko

New versions of the Mandalorian soaring to new heights with his jetpack, Cara Dune, and the Mythrol have joined the legion of bobbleheads already available.

Hallmark

Prepare your festive adventures… a guild’s worth of new items to help you decorate for the holidays.

Hanna Andersson

For your clan of two or more, matching pajamas crafted in soft organic cotton.

Hasbro

The Child Animatronic Edition with Carrier brings lifelike movements and sounds from the series into your home, complete with the ability to take a nap. Plus, pick up new additions to the Black Series line, featuring a new pack including Din Djarin with a removable helmet, the Child, and his hover pram, the Vintage Collection debuting a slew of new characters from the series including Moff Gideon and the Armorer, The Mandalorian Retro Collection, and a new edition of Star Wars The Mandalorian Monopoly which includes an exclusive Retro Collection Figure.

Lokai

The Star Wars galaxy is a balance of powerful light and powerful darkness. In our world, this Child-themed Lokai is infused with elements from the highest and lowest points on Earth -- water from Mt Everest and mud from the Dead Sea -- as a daily reminder for the wearer to find balance through life’s highs and lows.

Mattel

Guide the Child Real Moves Plush as he toddles along, exploring the world and chittering away thanks to a remote controller.

Random House Children’s Books

Star Wars fans of all ages can enjoy a compact retelling of the Mandalorian’s adventures from Season 1 in a new Little Golden Book, This Is the Way (Star Wars: The Mandalorian), featuring stunning retro-inspired illustrations.

Stance

Wear your enthusiasm for the Mandalorian and his bounty, the Child, in a new line of comfy socks.

Star Wars Games

There’s a bounty of new content coming to the biggest Star Wars games with new characters, exciting events, and cosmetics. Pick up a virtual Child-inspired bobblehead for your dash in the recently-released flight combat game Star Wars: Squadrons, where players can also earn Razor Crest cockpit flair, bounty dashboard holograms, and more inside the game. For more on deals on both classic and current Star Wars titles on select platforms, check out the full rundown.

Check out the full list of products revealed on MandoMondays.com and catch a replay of today’s event on Star Wars YouTube below.

