Meet Team Fireball in a New Star Wars Resistance Featurette

A new video offers insights from the cast, crew, and creators bringing Kazuda Xiono and his friends to life this fall.

We’re still a few weeks away from the debut of Star Wars Resistance, but today we got to officially meet Team Fireball.

The core crew from the new anime-inspired animated series is featured in a new featurette, which you can watch below.



There’s Kaz, a pilot who’s still coming into his own. As a recent recruit to the Resistance, his mission is to gather intel on the growing threat of the First Order while keeping a low profile as a mechanic on the Colossus. The results are often humorous. As voice actor Christopher Sean says, “He’s good at flying, but he’s not really good at spying.”

The video offers this and other insights from the voice cast and the creators bringing Kaz and his friends to life. Plus, now you can also get more details on Kaz, Yeager, Tam, Neeku, and their trusty, slightly rusty astromech, Bucket, with all-new entries in the StarWars.com Databank.

And take a peek at the colorful new key art for the series, which debuted online yesterday.

The race is on when the series debuts on Sunday, October 7 (10 p.m. EDT/PDT) on Disney Channel, DisneyNOW, and Disney Channel VOD, with subsequent airings on Disney XD.

