Deliciously Declare Your Allegiance with Resistance and First Order Pizza

Step 1: Cut the large pepperoni into shapes using the starbird and First Order templates provided. Keep in the refrigerator until ready to use.

Step 2: In a large bowl, dissolve the yeast and sugar in the warm water. Let sit at room temperature for 10 minutes until bubbly.

Step 3: Into the yeast mixture stir in the flour, olive oil, garlic powder, oregano, and salt. Knead until smooth and the dough just comes together. Let rest for 5 minutes.

Step 4: Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Prep a baking sheet with silpats or parchment.

Step 5: Separate the dough into 6 pieces. Roll each piece out individually on a surface sprinkled with flour and cornmeal. Spoon on pizza sauce and top with mozzarella as desired.

Step 6: Place the starbird and First Order symbols onto each pizza. Bake for 8-10 minutes until the crust is golden brown. Serve immediately.

Now you can celebrate your side in the struggle for the galaxy and your love of pizza together. Enjoy.

Jenn Fujikawa is a lifestyle and food writer. Follow her on Twitter at @justjenn and check her Instagram @justjennrecipes and blog www.justjennrecipes.com for even more Star Wars food photos.