Deliciously Declare Your Allegiance with Resistance and First Order Pizza

February 7, 2018
Jenn Fujikawa

First Order's on us.

National Pizza Day -- Friday, February 9 -- will be a day long remembered. Whether you’re a big deal in the Resistance or a First Order sympathizer, pizza is the common ground that unites the galaxy.

A quick flavorful crust, topped with a tasty symbol, these individual pizzas are the perfect way to find out where your friend’s allegiances truly lie. Or maybe they’ll be like Finn and choose one of each...traitor! But really, who wouldn't like Star Wars pizza?

Resistance and First Order Pizzas.

What You’ll Need:


Ingredients:
  • 1 (.25 ounce) package active dry yeast
  • ½ teaspoon white sugar
  • 1 cup warm water
  • 3 cups all-purpose flour
  • 2 Tablespoons olive oil
  • ½ teaspoon garlic powder
  • ½ teaspoon oregano
  • ½ teaspoon salt

Paper templates are used to cut pepperoni into the shapes of Starbird and First Order symbols. The pepperoni cutouts are used in the making of Resistance and First Order Pizzas.

Step 1: Cut the large pepperoni into shapes using the starbird and First Order templates provided. Keep in the refrigerator until ready to use.

Step 2: In a large bowl, dissolve the yeast and sugar in the warm water. Let sit at room temperature for 10 minutes until bubbly.

Step 3: Into the yeast mixture stir in the flour, olive oil, garlic powder, oregano, and salt. Knead until smooth and the dough just comes together. Let rest for 5 minutes.

Step 4: Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Prep a baking sheet with silpats or parchment.

A round piece of dough on a surface sprinkled with flour and cornmeal.

Step 5: Separate the dough into 6 pieces. Roll each piece out individually on a surface sprinkled with flour and cornmeal. Spoon on pizza sauce and top with mozzarella as desired.

Uncooked Resistance and First Order Pizzas on a baking sheet.

Step 6: Place the starbird and First Order symbols onto each pizza. Bake for 8-10 minutes until the crust is golden brown. Serve immediately.

Now you can celebrate your side in the struggle for the galaxy and your love of pizza together. Enjoy.

Jenn Fujikawa is a lifestyle and food writer. Follow her on Twitter at @justjenn and check her Instagram @justjennrecipes and blog www.justjennrecipes.com for even more Star Wars food photos.

star wars recipes pizza

