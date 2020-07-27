ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Be Cooler Than Carbonite with These Geeki Tikis Star Wars Drink Recipes

July 27, 2020
Jenn Fujikawa

Enjoy the combined strength of tiki and Star Wars.

The world-renowned mid-century modern artist SHAG and tiki culture go together like power converters and Tosche Station. Now the famed designer has brought his distinctive style into the Star Wars galaxy with a collaboration that will be long remembered. 

This limited-edition collection of Star Wars-inspired tiki mugs from Geeki Tikis features legendary characters stylized in unique retro fashion. The first-ever collaboration between SHAG and Beeline Creative, creators of Geeki Tikis, we’ve taken inspiration from these pieces of art by creating distinctive drinks for each one.

But even if you didn't snag this set, fear not: they'll still pair well with any of Geeki Tikis' many Star Wars tikis.

Shag x Geeki Tiki recipes

The Boba Fett Tiki is filled with Boba Frost, a sweet satisfying beverage featuring what else -- boba! The chewy tapioca balls are topped with a frosty mint shake, refreshing for any bounty hunter on the run.

For thirsty Wookiees, the Chewbacca Tiki is filled with a very special kind of root beer float. This Rawr Beer Float is made with traditional root beer but the twist is the chocolate ice cream that gives it its own unique flavor.

The finest Outer Rim swamp water is nothing compared to Dagobah Punch. The Yoda Tiki is filled with this fizzy lime concoction and topped off with a fruity ode to the Jedi Master.

Finally, Lord Vader’s recipe is an homage to the planet that houses his personal fortress, while cookies that emulate the lava of the fiery terrain are ready to be dipped in a tall tiki of milk.

Boba Fett Tiki recipe

Boba Frost

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups vanilla ice cream
  • 3/4 cup whole milk
  • 1/4 teaspoon peppermint extract
  • 1 drop green food gel dye
  • 1/4 cup cooked boba pearls
  • Whipped cream
  • Mint leaves

Step 1: In a blender add ice cream, milk, peppermint extract, and green food gel dye. Blend until smooth.

Step 2: Spoon boba into the bottom of the tiki. Pour over the shake and top with whipped cream and mint leaves, to serve.

Chewbacca Tiki recipe

Chewbacca Rawr Beer Float

Ingredients:


Step 1: Place one scoop ice cream into the tiki.

Chewbacca cookie cutterChewbacca cookie cutter

Step 2: Pour over the root beer. Top with second scoop of ice cream and a Chewbacca cookie, to serve.

Yoda Tiki recipe

Dagobah Punch

For Yoda garnish:

  • Honeydew
  • Kiwi

Ingredients:
  • 1/4 cup boiling water
  • 3 Tablespoons sugar
  • 1/4 cup lime juice
  • 1 cup cold sparkling water
  • Ice, for serving

Yoda kiwi fruit

Step 1: To make garnish, use a scoop to make a 1-1/2 round ball of honeydew. Cut two half-moon slices of kiwi. Use a toothpick to secure the kiwi slices on both sides of the melon ball.

Step 2: In a small bowl, combine boiling water and sugar. Stir until sugar has dissolved.

Step 3: Stir in the lime juice, then pour into the tiki. Add ice.

Step 4: Pour over the sparkling water. Top with the Yoda garnish to serve.

Vader Tiki recipe

Milk and Mustafar

Cookie ingredients:

  • 1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, softened
  • 1/2 cup brown sugar
  • 1/2 cup white sugar
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla
  • Red food gel dye
  • 2 cups all purpose flour
  • 3 Tablespoons cocoa powder
  • 1-1/2 teaspoons baking powder
  • Pinch of salt
  • 1/3 cup powdered sugar
  • 1/3 cup white sugar
  • Milk, for serving

Step 1: In a bowl, whisk together flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, and salt. Set aside.

Step 2: In the bowl of an electric mixer, cream the butter, brown sugar, and white sugar, until fluffy.

Step 3: Stir in the eggs, vanilla, and red food gel dye.

Step 4: Add in the dry ingredients, stirring until just combined.

Step 5: Chill the dough for 1 hour.

Step 6: Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Prep baking sheets with silpats or parchment.

Vader Tiki cookie recipe

Step 7: Use a tablespoon scoop to form dough balls. Roll in sugar, then in powdered sugar. Place onto the prepped baking sheets.

Vader Tiki recipe: bake cookies

Step 8: Bake for 10 minutes. Let cool on the pan for 5 minutes, then transfer to wire racks to cool completely.

Step 9: Fill tiki with milk and serve with cookies.

Now when it feels hotter than Mustafar, you'll have a galaxy of delicious, cool drinks to choose from.

Jenn Fujikawa is a lifestyle and food writer. Follow her on Twitter at @justjenn and check her Instagram @justjennrecipes and blog justjennrecipes.com for even more Star Wars food photos.

