Step 1: In a heat-safe measuring cup, bring the milk up to temperature in the microwave (110 to 115 degrees is ideal). Then add the yeast, stirring until bubbly. Set aside.

Step 2: In the bowl of an electric mixer, stir together the flour, sugar, and salt. Use the dough hook attachment to add the egg and butter. Slowly add the yeast mixture until the dough just comes together.

Step 3: Prep three baking sheets with baking mats or parchment paper.

Step 4: Flour a surface and turn out the dough. Knead a few times, then divide into 15 equal balls.

Step 5: Shape each ball into a stormtrooper helmet. Place five onto each of the prepped baking sheets, leaving ample space in between. Leave the sheets in a warm place and let rise for approximately one hour.

Step 6: Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.

Step 7: Lightly brush the tops of the buns with the egg wash and bake for 10-12 minutes, until golden brown. Let cool on a wire rack.

Step 8: Once cooled, use a clean kitchen brush and black food gel dye to add stormtrooper details.

Step 9: When the food gel dye has dried, slice each bun in half. Add a burger and fixings to serve.

Jenn Fujikawa is a lifestyle and food writer. Follow her on Twitter at @justjenn and check her Instagram @justjennrecipes and blog www.justjennrecipes.com for even more Star Wars food photos.