Rebel Alliance Pumpkin Pie in a Jar

November 11, 2015
Jenn Fujikawa

Delight your Thanksgiving guests -- and fight Imperial tyranny -- with this delicious dessert.

If you’re heading to a holiday potluck, why not take the Rebel Alliance with you? These no-bake pumpkin pies have a chocolate cookie crust and are served in an individually sized canning jar, topped off with a cocoa dusted Starbird insignia.

Easy to make and take, these sweet treats show your allegiance to the Alliance whether you’re battling the dark side…or your family at Thanksgiving.

Star Wars recipe - Rebel Alliance Pumpkin Pie

Rebel Pies in a Jar
You’ll need:
8 (4 ounce) canning jars
Rebel Alliance logo template

Ingredients:
2 sleeves Oreos
8 ounces cream cheese
1 cup pumpkin puree
1/3 cup powdered sugar
½ teaspoon cinnamon
¼ teaspoon nutmeg
1/8 teaspoon cloves
Pinch of salt
1 cup Cool Whip
Cocoa powder for dusting
Directions:
1. Crush the Oreos until fine and spoon evenly into the canning jars.
2. In the bowl of an electric mixer combine the cream cheese, pumpkin puree and powdered sugar.
3. Stir in the cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves and salt.
4. Fold in the Cool Whip.
5. Spoon into the jars on top of the crushed cookies. Place in the fridge to set for 30 minutes to an hour.
6. Cut out the Rebel template and place onto the tops of the pumpkin mixture. Dust with cocoa powder to serve.

    • Jenn Fujikawa is a lifestyle and food writer. Follow her on twitter at @justjenn and check her Instagram @justjennrecipes and blog www.justjennrecipes.com for even more Star Wars food photos.

