ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

R2-A6 Garlic Bacon Dip for National Corn Chip Day

January 26, 2016
January 26, 2016
Jenn Fujikawa

Learn to build your own astromech -- with garlic, bacon, and avocado.

January 29 is National Corn Chip Day and what better way to spend this a-maize-ing holiday than with a hearty astromech dip as a companion?

This creamy hors d’oeuvre is an homage to droids that help in battle. Made with savory garlic and bacon, this appetizer’s green detailing comes from velvety avocado, to give it the distinguishing features of R2-A6, the astromech that was part of the Bravo Squadron in the Battle of Naboo.

Battle hunger with this R2-A6 Garlic Bacon Dip and a side of chips on National Corn Chip Day!

R2-A6 Garlic Bacon Dip

R2-A6 Garlic Bacon Dip

You’ll need:
1 Kotobukiya Star Wars R2-D2 Deluxe Silicone Tray
Corn Chips

Ingredients:
2 (8 ounces) packages cream cheese, softened
1 cup sour cream
3 slices bacon, cooked and diced
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 teaspoon cumin
1 teaspoon onion powder
dash of cayenne powder
squeeze of lemon
salt and pepper
1/2 avocado, ripe

Directions:
1. In the bowl of an electric mixer stir together the cream cheese, sour cream, garlic, cumin, onion powder and cayenne.
2. Stir in the lemon and season with salt and pepper and set aside.
3. Spoon the cream cheese mixture into the silicone mold, pressing into the corners to fill all the areas.
4. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate or freeze until solid.
5. Unmold the dip onto a platter.
6. In a small bowl mix together the half avocado and a little bit of lemon juice and whisk until smooth. Spoon into a piping bag and pipe the avocado over the green details of R2-A6.
7. Serve with corn chips.

  • R2-A6 Dip prep

    of
    R2-A6 Dip prep

    of
  • R2-A6 Dip pipe

    of
    R2-A6 Dip pipe

    of

    • Enjoy! Who'd have thought a Naboo N-1's droid could go so well with chips?

    Jenn Fujikawa is a lifestyle and food writer. Follow her on Twitter at @justjenn and check her Instagram @justjennrecipes and blog www.justjennrecipes.com for even more Star Wars food photos.

    R2-A6 Garlic Bacon Dip

    Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    Yum Num: Ewok Sushi

    January 5, 2024

    January 5, 2024

    Jan 5

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    Celebrate the Holidays with a Galactic Glass of Blue Milk Eggnog

    December 12, 2023

    December 12, 2023

    Dec 12

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    Serve Porgin Pie, the Galaxy's Cutest Thanksgiving Dessert

    November 16, 2023

    November 16, 2023

    Nov 16

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    Go for a Ride with these Tauntaun Cookies

    October 23, 2023

    October 23, 2023

    Oct 23

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"} {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"}

    These Chopper Cereal Treats Are Droidtastic

    September 7, 2023

    September 7, 2023

    Sep 7

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"} {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"}

    Make Loth-Cat Cookies for a Purrfect Treat

    August 25, 2023

    August 25, 2023

    Aug 25

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    The Force (and Flavor) Is Strong with These Ahsoka Pumpkin Muffins

    August 21, 2023

    August 21, 2023

    Aug 21

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    These Max Rebo Donuts are the Biggest Hit Since "Lapti Nek"

    June 2, 2023

    June 2, 2023

    Jun 2

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved