ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"}

Quiz: Which Star Wars Mom Are You?

May 7, 2021
May 7, 2021
StarWars.com Team

Are you a kind but fair ruler or a rebel with a cause?

Star Wars is filled with powerful leaders and skilled pilots who also happen to be moms to some of the most significant characters in a galaxy far, far away. From queen-turned-senator Padmé Amidala to rebel leader Leia Organa and captain of the Ghost Hera Syndulla, these freedom fighters and dedicated public servants have a profound impact on the galaxy at large. This Mother's Day, we want to know: Which Star Wars mom are you?

Take the latest StarWars.com quiz to find out!

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog, #MothersDay

Padme Amidala (Star Wars) mother's day Hera Syndulla shmi skywalker Leia Organa Star Wars moms

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"} {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    Quiz: Which Star Wars Band Should Play Your Holiday Party? 

    December 15, 2023

    December 15, 2023

    Dec 15

  • {:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"} {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"}

    Quiz: How Well Do You Know Ahsoka Tano?

    December 1, 2023

    December 1, 2023

    Dec 1

  • {:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"}

    Quiz: Which Star Wars Character Should You Be for Halloween?

    October 20, 2023

    October 20, 2023

    Oct 20

  • {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Ahsoka Draws 14 Million Views for First Episode

    August 29, 2023

    August 29, 2023

    Aug 29

  • {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Ahsoka Extras: “Part Two: Toil and Trouble”

    August 28, 2023

    August 28, 2023

    Aug 28

  • {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Ahsoka Analyzed: 5 Highlights from “Part Two: Toil and Trouble”

    August 28, 2023

    August 28, 2023

    Aug 28

  • {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Ahsoka Extras: “Part One: Master and Apprentice”

    August 28, 2023

    August 28, 2023

    Aug 28

  • {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Ahsoka Analyzed: 5 Highlights from “Part One: Master and Apprentice”

    August 28, 2023

    August 28, 2023

    Aug 28

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved