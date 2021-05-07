Quiz: Which Star Wars Mom Are You?

Are you a kind but fair ruler or a rebel with a cause?

Star Wars is filled with powerful leaders and skilled pilots who also happen to be moms to some of the most significant characters in a galaxy far, far away. From queen-turned-senator Padmé Amidala to rebel leader Leia Organa and captain of the Ghost Hera Syndulla, these freedom fighters and dedicated public servants have a profound impact on the galaxy at large. This Mother's Day, we want to know: Which Star Wars mom are you?

Take the latest StarWars.com quiz to find out!