Ahsoka Premiere Moves Up to Tuesday, August 22

Just can’t wait until August 23 to watch Ahsoka? Turns out you won’t have to!

Ahsoka Tano is getting a head start on her latest adventure.

The two-episode premiere of Ahsoka will now arrive on Tuesday, August 22 at 6 p.m. PT on Disney+, it was announced today — one day earlier than originally scheduled. Subsequent episodes in the Original series will debut on Tuesdays at 6 p.m. PT, as well. (A Jedi can never start a mission too early.)

Set after the fall of the Empire, Ahsoka will follow the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.

