Ahsoka Premiere Moves Up to Tuesday, August 22

August 18, 2023
StarWars.com Team

Just can’t wait until August 23 to watch Ahsoka? Turns out you won’t have to!

Ahsoka Tano is getting a head start on her latest adventure.

The two-episode premiere of Ahsoka will now arrive on Tuesday, August 22 at 6 p.m. PT on Disney+, it was announced today — one day earlier than originally scheduled. Subsequent episodes in the Original series will debut on Tuesdays at 6 p.m. PT, as well. (A Jedi can never start a mission too early.)

Set after the fall of the Empire, Ahsoka will follow the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.

For more on Ahsoka, watch or rewatch the latest teaser for the series, go on a "Hero’s Journey" with Rosario Dawson, and look back at the "Master and Apprentice" relationships throughout Star Wars.

