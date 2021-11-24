Quiz: Which Bounty Hunter Should You Invite for Thanksgiving?

Always a pleasure to meet a new friend at a festive holiday gathering.

This year, as we give thanks and gather around for a Thanksgiving feast, we started to wonder what the most notorious bounty hunters in the Star Wars galaxy would be doing to mark the occasion. In the spirit of bringing together friends and family, StarWars.com wants to know: If you could invite one bounty hunter from a galaxy far, far away to celebrate the holiday, who would it be?

Take the latest quiz to find out if you'll be setting a place for Aurra Sing, adding a chair or two for a Mandalorian, or inviting another well-known bounty hunter to share in your feast.