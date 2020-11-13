ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"}

Quiz: Where in the Star Wars Galaxy Should You Celebrate Life Day?

November 13, 2020
StarWars.com Team

In the spirit of the Wookiee season, make the jump to hyperspace for this special Star Wars holiday!

The magic of Life Day is almost upon us! The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special arrives November 17, streaming only on Disney+, but since you can't climb aboard the Millennium Falcon yourself to join Rey, Finn, and Poe on their adventure just yet, where in the galaxy should you go to celebrate? From the forests of Kashyyyk to the sands of Tatooine, this StarWars.com quiz holds the key to your travel plans.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog, #DisneyPlus, #TheLEGOStarWarsHolidaySpecial

The Star Wars Holiday Special Life Day The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special

