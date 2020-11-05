ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

Watch the Bricktastic New Trailer for Disney+’s the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special

November 5, 2020
November 5, 2020
StarWars.com Team

Rey meets a young Luke Skywalker, battles Darth Vader, and more in this hilarious first look. Plus, check out the official key art for the special!

For Rey, this year’s Life Day will be long remembered.

Lucasfilm released today a brand-new trailer for the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special, coming November 17 to Disney+, offering a fun and frantic sneak peek at what’s in store. In the trailer, Rey discovers an ancient “key” that sends her traveling through time and space, where she encounters legends of the past and seemingly brings together all Star Wars eras. Among the trailer’s many memorable moments, Rey battles Darth Vader, with both pausing to admire the Child’s cuteness; Lando opens presents, hoping for a cape; and two Han Solos politely ask each other who should shoot first. All told, the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special looks to capture all of the trademark in-joke humor and action of LEGO Star Wars, while giving fans the Star Wars mashup they’ve long dreamed about. Watch the trailer below!


In addition, Lucasfilm and The Walt Disney Company released the official poster for the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special -- a striking image prominently featuring Rey and Kylo Ren, the Millennium Falcon decorated in festive Life Day lights, and more charming details.

The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special poster

For more on the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special, be sure to read StarWars.com’s interview with Lucasfilm’s James Waugh and Josh Rimes on the making of the Disney+ original.

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog, #Disney+, #TheLEGOStarWarsHolidaySpecial

LEGO Star Wars Disney+ The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Returns with New Episodes

    January 11, 2024

    January 11, 2024

    Jan 11

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Andor", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/andor"}

    5 Behind-the-Pages Secrets of Star Wars: Dawn of Rebellion

    December 5, 2023

    December 5, 2023

    Dec 5

  • {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Creators on the Growing World of The High Republic

    November 8, 2023

    November 8, 2023

    Nov 8

  • {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"} {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"}

    Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Honored with 5 Children's & Family Emmy Nominations

    November 2, 2023

    November 2, 2023

    Nov 2

  • {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"} {:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"}

    Quiz: Which Ahsoka Character Are You?

    October 3, 2023

    October 3, 2023

    Oct 3

  • {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    New Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Episodes Coming Soon

    August 18, 2023

    August 18, 2023

    Aug 18

  • {:title=>"LEGO Star Wars", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lego-star-wars"} {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    10 Great LEGO Star Wars Building Sets for Adults

    June 6, 2023

    June 6, 2023

    Jun 6

  • {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"} {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"}

    Meet the Young Jedi: Stars Jamaal Avery Jr. and Juliet Donenfeld on Making Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures

    May 19, 2023

    May 19, 2023

    May 19

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved