Han Solo Gets into the Holiday Spirit in Marvel's Star Wars: Life Day #1 - Exclusive Preview

The special one-shot includes four saga-spanning tales from The High Republic era to after the fall of the Empire.

Life Day should be a time for family, joy, and harmony. But for Han Solo, it also seems to spell trouble.

In Marvel’s Star Wars: Life Day #1, four individual stories celebrate the reason for the season centered around the Wookiee holiday, with adventures to Batuu, Kashyyyk, and beyond. In the first glimpse inside, we find Han missing his wife and son, a flashback from the age of the Empire, and a tale from The High Republic featuring another famous Wookiee, Burryaga, and his master Nib Assek.

Star Wars: Life Day #1, from writers Cavan Scott, Justina Ireland, Jody Houser, and Steve Orlando and artists Ivan Fiorelli, Georges Jeanty, Paul Fry, and Kei Zama, with a cover by Phil Noto, arrives November 24 and is available for pre-order now on Comixology and at your local comic shop.