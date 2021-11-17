ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

Han Solo Gets into the Holiday Spirit in Marvel's Star Wars: Life Day #1 - Exclusive Preview

November 17, 2021
November 17, 2021
StarWars.com Team

The special one-shot includes four saga-spanning tales from The High Republic era to after the fall of the Empire.

Life Day should be a time for family, joy, and harmony. But for Han Solo, it also seems to spell trouble.

In Marvel’s Star Wars: Life Day #1, four individual stories celebrate the reason for the season centered around the Wookiee holiday, with adventures to Batuu, Kashyyyk, and beyond. In the first glimpse inside, we find Han missing his wife and son, a flashback from the age of the Empire, and a tale from The High Republic featuring another famous Wookiee, Burryaga, and his master Nib Assek.

Star Wars: Life Day #1, from writers Cavan Scott, Justina Ireland, Jody Houser, and Steve Orlando and artists Ivan Fiorelli, Georges Jeanty, Paul Fry, and Kei Zama, with a cover by Phil Noto, arrives November 24 and is available for pre-order now on Comixology and at your local comic shop.

Star Wars: Life Day #1 preview 1 Star Wars: Life Day #1 preview 2 Star Wars: Life Day #1 preview 3 Star Wars: Life Day #1 preview 4 Star Wars: Life Day #1 preview 5 Star Wars: Life Day #1 preview 6

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog

Life Day Comic preview Star Wars: Life Day #1

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"}

    Din Djarin Assembles a Crew in Marvel’s Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Season 2 #8 — Exclusive Preview

    January 4, 2024

    January 4, 2024

    Jan 4

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    Darth Vader Returns to Mustafar in Marvel’s Star Wars: Revelations (2023) #1 – Exclusive Preview

    December 13, 2023

    December 13, 2023

    Dec 13

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    Ty Yorrick Returns in Dark Horse’s Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures – Saber for Hire – Exclusive Reveal

    December 8, 2023

    December 8, 2023

    Dec 8

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Mace Windu Will Finish Qui-Gon Jinn’s Last Mission in Star Wars: The Glass Abyss - Exclusive Reveal

    December 8, 2023

    December 8, 2023

    Dec 8

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    Zeen Starts Again in Dark Horse’s Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures Phase III #1 - Exclusive Preview

    December 5, 2023

    December 5, 2023

    Dec 5

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Andor", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/andor"}

    5 Behind-the-Pages Secrets of Star Wars: Dawn of Rebellion

    December 5, 2023

    December 5, 2023

    Dec 5

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Weird But True! Star Wars Will Highlight Strange Galactic Facts and Trivia – First Look

    December 4, 2023

    December 4, 2023

    Dec 4

  • {:title=>"Creativity", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/creativity"} {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    Wrap Like a Wookiee for Life Day

    November 17, 2023

    November 17, 2023

    Nov 17

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved