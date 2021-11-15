It's Officially Life Day with New shopDisney Collection

Celebrate the Wookiee holiday with Chewbacca in a red robe, glowing orbs, and more!

The holidays are almost here. A time to honor family and find joy. We're talking, of course, about Life Day!

The celebration of Wookiee culture, values, and galactic harmony is on November 17, and today StarWars.com is pleased to announce the first-ever official Life Day merchandise landing this year in Disney Parks and on shopDisney.com.

The line includes a Chewbacca plush in an elegant red robe, an orb-shaped mug, and more. Check some of the collection out below, and look for additional Life Day items including apparel and more at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Park starting November 17!

Chewbacca Life Day Plush

Life Day Orb Mug

Life Day Orb Ornament