ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"} {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

It's Officially Life Day with New shopDisney Collection

November 15, 2021
November 15, 2021
StarWars.com Team

Celebrate the Wookiee holiday with Chewbacca in a red robe, glowing orbs, and more!

The holidays are almost here. A time to honor family and find joy. We're talking, of course, about Life Day!

The celebration of Wookiee culture, values, and galactic harmony is on November 17, and today StarWars.com is pleased to announce the first-ever official Life Day merchandise landing this year in Disney Parks and on shopDisney.com.

The line includes a Chewbacca plush in an elegant red robe, an orb-shaped mug, and more. Check some of the collection out below, and look for additional Life Day items including apparel and more at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Park starting November 17!

Life Day Chewbacca plush in red robes with orb.

Chewbacca Life Day PlushBlue Life Day mug in the style of Life Day orb.

Life Day Orb Mug

Life Day ornament in the style of blue Life Day orb.

Life Day Orb Ornament

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog

Life Day

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"} {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    Gift the Galaxy: First Look at New Clone Trooper Figures

    November 28, 2023

    November 28, 2023

    Nov 28

  • {:title=>"Creativity", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/creativity"} {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    Wrap Like a Wookiee for Life Day

    November 17, 2023

    November 17, 2023

    Nov 17

  • {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    The Origins of Life Day

    November 17, 2023

    November 17, 2023

    Nov 17

  • {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"} {:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"}

    Quiz: Which Star Wars: The High Republic Jedi Should You Invite Over for Life Day?

    November 15, 2023

    November 15, 2023

    Nov 15

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"} {:title=>"Films", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/films"}

    The Rancor Revealed: Monster Maker Phil Tippett Talks Regal Robot’s New Concept Maquette 

    November 7, 2023

    November 7, 2023

    Nov 7

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    All Wings Report In: Columbia and NASCAR Team Up for Star Wars-Themed Car Wrap

    November 1, 2023

    November 1, 2023

    Nov 1

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"} {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    “Gift the Galaxy” This Holiday Season - Updated

    October 20, 2023

    October 20, 2023

    Oct 20

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"} {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    Shop Star Wars Exclusives at New York Comic Con 2023

    October 6, 2023

    October 6, 2023

    Oct 6

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved