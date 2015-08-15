New and Enhanced Star Wars Experiences Coming to Disney Parks

Star Wars Launch Bay, Hyperspace Mountain, and an updated Star Tours – The Adventures Continue are coming soon to Disneyland and Disney's Hollywood Studios.

Following up on today's exciting news about Star Wars-themed lands coming to Disney Parks, the worlds, stories and characters of the Star Wars galaxy will come to life through new and enhanced experiences at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Resort in California beginning this year.



Star Wars Launch Bay – Opening later this year, this interactive experience will take guests at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Florida and Disneyland park in California into the upcoming film, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, as well as the first six films in the Star Wars saga.

Season of the Force – This new seasonal event, beginning early 2016, brings new experiences to both coasts. In Tomorrowland at Disneyland park, guests will explore the Star Wars galaxy with special entertainment, themed food locations and Hyperspace Mountain - a reimagining of the classic Space Mountain attraction in which guests will join an X-wing starfighter battle. Disney’s Hollywood Studios will feature a new fireworks spectacular set to the iconic score of the Star Wars movies on weekend nights.