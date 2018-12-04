ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

With This Cookie Recipe, Everyone Gets a Medal of Yavin

December 4, 2018
December 4, 2018
Jenn Fujikawa

Celebrate National Cookie Day with a rebellious treat.

Princess Leia herself bestowed this honor around the necks of Luke Skywalker and Han Solo at the end of Star Wars: A New Hope -- Chewbacca received one too, just not at the same public ceremony. However, if those medallions were made of buttery cookies like these golden sweets, who knows if Chewie could have stopped himself from taking a bite?

The Medal of Yavin symbolizes the dawn of a new hope after victory over the Galactic Empire. These cookies have the same details -- albeit hand-piped in delicious icing -- and are strung on a bold ribbon to present to your closest friend or hang as holiday decor.

Since today is National Cookie Day, celebrate this prestigious holiday with these delicious medals of honor.

Luke and Han each wear medals while standing with C-3PO, R2-D2, Princess Leia, and Chewbacca during a victory ceremony in A New Hope.

Medal of Yavin cookie with blue milk.

Medal of Yavin Cookies

What You’ll Need:

  • Medal template
  • White icing
  • Gold color mist food spray
  • 1-½-inch brown ribbon

Ingredients:
  • 3 cups all-purpose flour
  • ½ teaspoon baking powder
  • Pinch of salt
  • 1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, softened
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1 egg
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla

Step 1: In a bowl whisk together the flour, baking powder, and salt. Set aside.

Step 2: In the bowl of an electric mixer, cream the butter and sugar.

Step 3: Add the egg and vanilla.

Step 4: Slowly add in the dry ingredients just until the dough comes together.

Step 5: Split the dough into two and wrap in plastic wrap. Chill until you are ready to use.

Step 6: Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Prep baking sheets with parchment or silpats.

Cutting a Medal of Yavin cookie.

Step 7: Roll out the dough to ½-inch thick. Use the template to cut out the medal shapes. Transfer to the prepped baking sheets.

Cutting a Medal of Yavin cookie.

Step 8: Cut a slit along the top edge, thick enough for the ribbon to slide through after baking.

Step 9: Bake for 10-12 minutes, let cool on a wire rack.

Layering details onto a Medal of Yavin cookie.

Step 10: Use a #3 tip and white icing to create the details. Let dry.

Layering details onto a Medal of Yavin cookie.

Step 11: Once the icing has dried, lightly spray with the mist food spray until golden. Let dry completely.

Medal of Yavin cookie.

Step 12: Slide the ribbon along the slit at the top to complete.

The Rebellion salutes you this holiday. Enjoy your delicious award!

A top-down shot of a plated Medallion of Yavin cookie and a jar of blue milk

Jenn Fujikawa is a lifestyle and food writer. Follow her on Twitter at @justjenn and check her Instagram @justjennrecipes and blog www.justjennrecipes.com for even more Star Wars food photos.

star wars recipes Cookies

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    Yum Num: Ewok Sushi

    January 5, 2024

    January 5, 2024

    Jan 5

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    Celebrate the Holidays with a Galactic Glass of Blue Milk Eggnog

    December 12, 2023

    December 12, 2023

    Dec 12

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    Serve Porgin Pie, the Galaxy's Cutest Thanksgiving Dessert

    November 16, 2023

    November 16, 2023

    Nov 16

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    Go for a Ride with these Tauntaun Cookies

    October 23, 2023

    October 23, 2023

    Oct 23

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"} {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"}

    These Chopper Cereal Treats Are Droidtastic

    September 7, 2023

    September 7, 2023

    Sep 7

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"} {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"}

    Make Loth-Cat Cookies for a Purrfect Treat

    August 25, 2023

    August 25, 2023

    Aug 25

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    The Force (and Flavor) Is Strong with These Ahsoka Pumpkin Muffins

    August 21, 2023

    August 21, 2023

    Aug 21

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    These Max Rebo Donuts are the Biggest Hit Since "Lapti Nek"

    June 2, 2023

    June 2, 2023

    Jun 2

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved