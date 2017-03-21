Make a meal worthy of a trip to Takodana.

The pirate queen Maz Kanata is no Jedi, but she knows the Force. Smugglers from around the galaxy can always stop by her fortress on Takodana for drinks and respite.

Maz’s castle kitchen churns out an impressive array of foods to feed all the intergalactic travelers that stop by. This plate of cheesy macaroni goodness will definitely satisfy the hunger of the younglings in your life. Made up to look like the castle’s proprietor, it’s a meal that’s as welcoming as Maz herself.

Maz and Cheese

You’ll need:

salami

provolone cheese

olives

ingredients:

8 ounces elbow macaroni

1-1/2 cups cheddar cheese, shredded

6 ounces evaporated milk

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

½ teaspoon dry mustard

½ teaspoon salt

In a bowl, whisk together evaporated milk, butter, dry mustard, and salt. Set aside.

In a large pot, boil water and cook the macaroni according to directions. Drain but do not rinse.

Add the hot pasta back into the pot along with the milk mixture and the cheese. Stir to coat until the cheese melts.

Spoon into a serving bowl.

To make Maz’s goggles, use a 2-3/4-inch round biscuit cutter to cut the salami and a 2-1/2-inch round biscuit cutter to cut the Provolone cheese. Cut more small pieces of cheese for the sides of the goggles.

Add half slices of olives for the eyes and small pieces for her nose. Once all the pieces are in place it’s ready to serve.

The Maz and Cheese is calling to you. Just let it in.

Jenn Fujikawa is a lifestyle and food writer. Follow her on Twitter at @justjenn and check her Instagram @justjennrecipes and blog www.justjennrecipes.com for even more Star Wars food photos.