In Marvel’s Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters #1, the Galaxy’s Biggest Bounty is Boba Fett - Exclusive Preview

The miniseries anchoring Marvel’s crossover finds the Mandalorian-armored mercenary with a target on his back.

For Boba Fett, capturing Han Solo was the easy part.

In StarWars.com’s exclusive preview of Marvel’s Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters #1, the notorious bounty hunter has lost the carbonite-encased rebel. While Fett seeks the return of his bounty, the Mandalorian-armored warrior has become a very valuable prize himself…

Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters #1, from writer Charles Soule and artist Luke Ross, with a cover by Steve McNiven, arrives June 2 and is available for pre-order now on Comixology and at your local comic shop.

