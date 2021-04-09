ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Jabba the Hutt Joins the War of the Bounty Hunters With a Special Comic One-Shot - Exclusive Reveal

April 9, 2021
StarWars.com Team

Find out how the notorious crime boss deals with the loss of his favorite decoration the first time.

We know that laugh.

Tatooine's fearsome crime lord Jabba the Hutt has entered the hunt for Han Solo, with a brand-new one-shot comic published as part of Marvel's massive Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters crossover event, and StarWars.com is thrilled to announce the new comic as part of War of the Bounty Hunters Week. The first of four single-issue tie-ins, Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters -- Jabba the Hutt #1 will be written by Justina Ireland with pencils by Luca Pizzari and cover art from Mahmud Asrar. Releasing in July of 2021, the hutt-sized spectacular will lead a series exploring the criminal underworld’s most notorious hunters and scoundrels, all told by the best Star Wars writers and illustrators in the galaxy.

"Getting to work on a comic at Marvel, especially a Star Wars comic about one of the most perpetually under-appreciated criminal masterminds in the whole galaxy, has been a trip," Ireland tells StarWars.com. "It's exciting, a little scary, and really makes me wish I could time travel to tell my twelve-year-old self reading comics in the grocery store self  'All of this will pay off one day.'"

Take a look at the cover art and an exciting variant cover from Giuseppe Camuncoli below complete with copy written in Huttese.

Marvel's Jabba the Hutt

Marvel's Jabba the Hutt

STAR WARS: WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS — JABBA THE HUTT #1

Written by JUSTINA IRELAND
Penciled by LUCA PIZZARI & MORE
Cover by Mahmud Asrar

JABBA NEVER FORGIVES! JABBA NEVER FORGETS!


JABBA THE HUTT is one of the most powerful and ruthless gangsters in the galaxy—and BOBA FETT, his most trusted bounty hunter, has failed him. How will Jabba deal with betrayal? VIOLENTLY. And what does this have to do with a bounty hunter with ties to the HIGH REPUBLIC?


