The Eye of the Webbish Bog Summons Vader Once More in Marvel’s Star Wars: Revelations #1 - Exclusive Preview

In one of several tales featured in the one-shot, the strange creature has a message for Vader.

The future of Star Wars comics is here.



Star Wars: Revelations #1, a special one-shot, will chart a course for what’s ahead in Marvel’s main Star Wars comics line -- and StarWars.com has your first look. In an exclusive preview of one of several stories featured in the issue, the Eye of the Webbish Bog -- a strange being on Mustafar -- calls on Darth Vader once more. He fills the Sith Lord with images of possible futures, and offers a warning…

Star Wars: Revelations #1, written by Marc Guggenheim (Star Wars: Han Solo & Chewbacca) and illustrated by Salvador Larroca, Paco Medina, and more, with a cover by Phil Noto, arrives November 23 and is available for pre-order now on ComiXology and at your local comic shop. For more on Star Wars: Revelations #1, check out StarWars.com’s interview with Marc Guggenheim.