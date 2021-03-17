Aphra Takes a Dive in Marvel’s Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #8 - Exclusive Preview

The archaeologist relives her university days during the exploration of a massive tree.

On Dol'har Hyde, deep in the Outer Rim, what remains of an ancient Nihil battleship has been swallowed by the trees.

But Doctor Aphra and Sana Starros are intent on unearthing the secrets enshrined in the mechanical remnants left behind by the fearless marauders. What awaits them inside the devastation of the ancient battlefield? Judging by StarWars.com's exclusive first look, untold treasures and one very long fall.

Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #8, from writer Alyssa Wong and artist Minkyu Jung, with a cover by Joshua "SWAY" Swaby, arrives March 24 and is available for pre-order now on Comixology and at your local comic shop.