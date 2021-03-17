ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

Aphra Takes a Dive in Marvel’s Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #8 - Exclusive Preview

March 17, 2021
March 17, 2021
StarWars.com Team

The archaeologist relives her university days during the exploration of a massive tree.

On Dol'har Hyde, deep in the Outer Rim, what remains of an ancient Nihil battleship has been swallowed by the trees.

But Doctor Aphra and Sana Starros are intent on unearthing the secrets enshrined in the mechanical remnants left behind by the fearless marauders. What awaits them inside the devastation of the ancient battlefield? Judging by StarWars.com's exclusive first look, untold treasures and one very long fall.

Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #8, from writer Alyssa Wong and artist Minkyu Jung, with a cover by Joshua "SWAY" Swaby, arrives March 24 and is available for pre-order now on Comixology and at your local comic shop.

Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #8 preview 1 Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #8 preview 2 Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #8 preview 3 Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #8 preview 4 Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #8 preview 5 Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #8 preview 6

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog, #ThisWeek

star wars comics Doctor Aphra Sana Starros ThisWeek Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #8

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"}

    Din Djarin Assembles a Crew in Marvel’s Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Season 2 #8 — Exclusive Preview

    January 4, 2024

    January 4, 2024

    Jan 4

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"}

    Star Wars: Best of 2023

    December 18, 2023

    December 18, 2023

    Dec 18

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    Darth Vader Returns to Mustafar in Marvel’s Star Wars: Revelations (2023) #1 – Exclusive Preview

    December 13, 2023

    December 13, 2023

    Dec 13

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    Ty Yorrick Returns in Dark Horse’s Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures – Saber for Hire – Exclusive Reveal

    December 8, 2023

    December 8, 2023

    Dec 8

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Mace Windu Will Finish Qui-Gon Jinn’s Last Mission in Star Wars: The Glass Abyss - Exclusive Reveal

    December 8, 2023

    December 8, 2023

    Dec 8

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    Zeen Starts Again in Dark Horse’s Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures Phase III #1 - Exclusive Preview

    December 5, 2023

    December 5, 2023

    Dec 5

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Andor", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/andor"}

    5 Behind-the-Pages Secrets of Star Wars: Dawn of Rebellion

    December 5, 2023

    December 5, 2023

    Dec 5

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Weird But True! Star Wars Will Highlight Strange Galactic Facts and Trivia – First Look

    December 4, 2023

    December 4, 2023

    Dec 4

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved