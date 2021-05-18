The War of the Bounty Hunters Continues in Marvel’s August 2021 Star Wars Comics - Exclusive

See all the covers and get first details, plus a sneak peek at Star Wars: The High Republic #8.

Han Solo is pretty popular. But not in a way he’d like.

Marvel’s War of the Bounty Hunters crossover rages on this summer, as Boba Fett fights the galaxy’s major players for possession of the frozen rebel hero. StarWars.com has your first look at covers and plot details for August’s comics continuing the epic story, including Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters #3, War of the Bounty Hunters: 4-LOM and Zuckuss #1, Star Wars #16, Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #13, Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #15, and Star Wars: Darth Vader #15, as well as Star Wars: The High Republic #8, set during the prime of the Jedi Order.

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #8

CAVAN SCOTT (W) • ARIO ANINDITO (A) • Cover by PHIL NOTO

Variant Cover by ARIO ANINDITO

Variant Cover by GEORGES JEANTY

THE BATTLE AGAINST THE DRENGIR REACHES ITS THRILLING CLIMAX!



AVAR KRISS has gathered a team of JEDI to take the fight to the DRENGIR deep in WILD SPACE, but KEEVE TRENNIS is nowhere to be seen.

Are other forces at work on the Drengir’s deathworld?

Guest-starring a host of High Republic Jedi! COHMAC VITUS! REATH SILAS! THE STAR HOPPER PADAWANS!

STAR WARS: WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS #3 (OF 5)

Charles Soule (W) • LUKE ROSS (A) • Cover by STEVE MCNIVEN

Variant Cover by DECLAN SHALVEY

Wanted Poster Variant Cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

Trading Card Variant Cover by JOHN CASSADAY

Action Figure Variant Cover by JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

WINNER TAKES ALL!



Terrifying, implacable Dark Lord of the Sith DARTH VADER has laid claim to HAN SOLO, who is frozen in carbonite.

But the great, exalted JABBA THE HUTT also believes that Solo is his property. It’s the galaxy’s baddest gangster versus the Empire’s most powerful enforcer, and neither is backing down.

BOBA FETT is caught between a Sith and a Hutt...and it’s WINNER TAKE ALL.

WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS: 4-LOM & ZUCKUSS #1

DANIEL JOSE OLDER (W) • KEI ZAMA (A) • Cover by Mahmud Asrar

Variant COVER by KEI ZAMA

Variant COVER by SUPERLOG

WANTED POSTER VARIANT BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

ZUCKUSS BATTLES 4-LOM! WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS TIE-IN!

Together, lethal droid 4-LOM and Gand Findsman Zuckuss make an unparalleled bounty hunting team. Yet a brutal battle with Boba Fett has divided them. Lost and alone on the crime-infested streets of Nar Shaddaa, Zuckuss faces down an utterly transformed 4-LOM…but why is his old friend out for blood? The answer may lie in the past, from an early mission that helped forge their formidable partnership. Daniel José Older and Kei Zama’s one-shot is the second of four action-packed “War of the Bounty Hunters” tie-ins about the criminal underworld’s most notorious hunters and scoundrels, all told by the best STAR WARS writers and illustrators in the galaxy.

STAR WARS #16

CHARLES SOULE (W) • RAMON ROSANAS (A)

Cover by CARLO PAGULAYAN

Wanted Poster Variant Cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

Lucasfilm 50th Anniversary Variant Cover by CHRIS SPROUSE

Variant Cover by JAN DUURSEMA

“MISSING IN ACTION”



LEIA ORGANA, CHEWBACCA and LANDO CALRISSIAN battle BOBA FETT for the ultimate prize — HAN SOLO!

But they are not the only people who have come to the remote world of JEKARA seeking the smuggler. DARTH VADER, JABBA THE HUTT and more are in the mix as well... Jedi LUKE SKYWALKER may be the Rebels’ only hope…

…but WHERE is he?

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #13

ALYSSA WONG (W) • MINKYU JUNG (A)

COVER BY SARA PICHELLI

Wanted Poster Variant Cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

Lucasfilm 50th Anniversary Variant Cover by CHRIS SPROUSE

“GUEST OF HONOR”



DOCTOR APHRA finds herself face-to-face with the one person she hoped she’d never see again!

For once, she might not be able to talk her way out...

Meanwhile, JUST LUCKY and ARIOLE confront a familiar presence of their own!

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #15

Written by ETHAN SACKS

Penciled by PAOLO VILLANELLI

Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

Wanted Poster Variant by DAVID NAKAYAMA

Lucasfilm 50th Anniversary Variant by CHRIS SPROUSE

WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS: “THE GATHERING”



VALANCE and DENGAR travel to CANTO BIGHT as a relentless assassin stalks them!

T'ONGA starts to recruit a bounty hunter crew with some familiar — and fearsome — faces!

Plus TASU LEECH returns! But whose side is he on?

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #15

GREG PAK (W) • RAFFAELE IENCO (A) • Cover by AARON KUDER

Wanted Poster Variant Cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

Lucasfilm 50th Anniversary Variant Cover by CHRIS SPROUSE

“THE ASSASSIN’S CHOICE”



Mere months ago, OCHI OF BESTOON was the assassin who dared to take on DARTH VADER himself in the fiery lava pits of MUSTAFAR.

Now Ochi serves Vader as his most loyal agent during the WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS. Who is Ochi of Bestoon? What are his true goals? And how have the secrets of EXEGOL shaped him forever?

Also featuring the next great reveal about BOKKU and the Hutt Council!

