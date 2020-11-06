ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"} {:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"}

This is the Way to Make an Adorable Treat

November 6, 2020
November 6, 2020
Jenn Fujikawa

Enjoy a cookie clan of two inspired by The Mandalorian with StarWars.com's easy recipe.

"Wherever he goes, I go." The same can be said for these cuddlesome cookies that embody the spirit of the Mandalorian and the Child. The lone warrior travels the outer reaches of the galaxy, and here the Mando sugar cookie holds on tight while a fondant baby peeks out innocently, as they head off to adventures unknown. Will their next journey lead them to find a glass of milk? Enjoy these snuggly snacks as you settle in for The Mandalorian on Disney+!

The Mandalorian and the Child in Chapter 3

The Mandalorian and The Child Hug Cookies

Cookie Dough Ingredients:

  • 3 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
  • Pinch of salt
  • 1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, softened
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1 egg
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla
  • Black food gel dye

Decorating:
  • Black icing
  • Green fondant
  • Pink taffy
  • Black fondant
  • Boba Fett cookie cutter or knife to etch helmet shapes

Step 1: In a medium bowl whisk together the flour, baking powder, and salt. Set aside.

Step 2: In the bowl of an electric mixer cream the butter and sugar until combined.

Step 3: Add the egg, vanilla, and a small amount of black food gel dye.

Step 4: Slowly add in the dry ingredients just until the dough comes together, and turns gray in color.

Step 5: Split the dough into two and wrap in plastic wrap. Chill in the refrigerator until you are ready to use.

Step 6: Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Prep baking sheets with silpats or parchment paper.

Step 7: Roll out the dough to about 1/4 inch thick. Use a cookie cutter to cut out the shapes. Add helmet details with the back of a knife. Transfer the dough onto the prepped baking sheets.

The Mandalorian and The Child Hug Cookies step 8

Step 8: Place a piping tip in the center of the cookie. Carefully fold the arms over to grasp the piping tip.

Step 9: Bake for 10 minutes, let cool on a wire rack. Once cooled, carefully slide out the piping tip.

The Mandalorian and The Child Hug Cookies step 10

Step 10: Pipe black icing using a #3 tip, to add the visor detail. Let dry.

The Mandalorian and The Child Hug Cookies step 11

Step 11: Roll a small ball of green fondant to form the Child’s head. Add icing on the back to secure, and place in the Mando cookie’s arms. Add a tiny piece of fondant for the nose.

Step 12: Pinch two small pieces of green fondant to form long tear drop shapes. Add these to both sides of the ball to form the ears. Secure with icing.

The Mandalorian and The Child Hug Cookies step 13

Step 13: Create the same tear drop shape with pink taffy for the ear details.

Step 14: Use black fondant to make two small balls to form the eyes. Place onto the head, securing with icing.

The Mandalorian and The Child Hug Cookies

Step 15: Once the fondant and icing is dry, the cookies are ready to serve.

Get ready for a bounty of deliciousness!

Want to make more Star Wars cookies? Check out this Star Wars cookie cutter set from Williams Sonoma!

Jenn Fujikawa is a lifestyle and food writer. Follow her on Twitter at @justjenn and check her Instagram @justjennrecipes and blog justjennrecipes.com for even more Star Wars food photos.

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog, #TheMandalorian, #StarWarsRecipes

star wars recipes The Mandalorian The Child The Mandalorian and The Child Hug Cookies

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"}

    The Mandalorian & Grogu Journeys to the Big Screen

    January 9, 2024

    January 9, 2024

    Jan 9

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    Yum Num: Ewok Sushi

    January 5, 2024

    January 5, 2024

    Jan 5

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"}

    Din Djarin Assembles a Crew in Marvel’s Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Season 2 #8 — Exclusive Preview

    January 4, 2024

    January 4, 2024

    Jan 4

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"}

    Star Wars: Best of 2023

    December 18, 2023

    December 18, 2023

    Dec 18

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    Celebrate the Holidays with a Galactic Glass of Blue Milk Eggnog

    December 12, 2023

    December 12, 2023

    Dec 12

  • {:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    The Mandalorian Seasons 1 and 2 Blast Onto 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray - Updated

    December 12, 2023

    December 12, 2023

    Dec 12

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    Serve Porgin Pie, the Galaxy's Cutest Thanksgiving Dessert

    November 16, 2023

    November 16, 2023

    Nov 16

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    Go for a Ride with these Tauntaun Cookies

    October 23, 2023

    October 23, 2023

    Oct 23

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved