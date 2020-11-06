This is the Way to Make an Adorable Treat

In a medium bowl whisk together the flour, baking powder, and salt. Set aside.

Step 2: In the bowl of an electric mixer cream the butter and sugar until combined.

Step 3: Add the egg, vanilla, and a small amount of black food gel dye.

Step 4: Slowly add in the dry ingredients just until the dough comes together, and turns gray in color.

Step 5: Split the dough into two and wrap in plastic wrap. Chill in the refrigerator until you are ready to use.

Step 6: Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Prep baking sheets with silpats or parchment paper.

Step 7: Roll out the dough to about 1/4 inch thick. Use a cookie cutter to cut out the shapes. Add helmet details with the back of a knife. Transfer the dough onto the prepped baking sheets.

Step 8: Place a piping tip in the center of the cookie. Carefully fold the arms over to grasp the piping tip.

Step 9: Bake for 10 minutes, let cool on a wire rack. Once cooled, carefully slide out the piping tip.

Step 10: Pipe black icing using a #3 tip, to add the visor detail. Let dry.

Step 11: Roll a small ball of green fondant to form the Child’s head. Add icing on the back to secure, and place in the Mando cookie’s arms. Add a tiny piece of fondant for the nose.

Step 12: Pinch two small pieces of green fondant to form long tear drop shapes. Add these to both sides of the ball to form the ears. Secure with icing.

Step 13: Create the same tear drop shape with pink taffy for the ear details.

Step 14: Use black fondant to make two small balls to form the eyes. Place onto the head, securing with icing.

Step 15: Once the fondant and icing is dry, the cookies are ready to serve.

Get ready for a bounty of deliciousness!

Want to make more Star Wars cookies? Check out this Star Wars cookie cutter set from Williams Sonoma!