Make Mando Ice Cream Sandos for the Best Dessert in the Parsec

In a medium bowl whisk together the flour, baking powder, and salt. Set aside.

Step 2: In the bowl of an electric mixer cream the butter and sugar until combined.

Step 3: Add the egg, vanilla, and a small amount of black food gel dye.

Step 4: Slowly add in the dry ingredients just until the dough comes together, and turns gray in color.

Step 5: Split the dough into two and wrap in plastic wrap. Chill until you are ready to use.

Step 6: Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Prep baking sheets with silpats or parchment paper.

Step 7: Roll out the dough to about 1/4 inch thick. Use the template to cut out the shapes. Add helmet details with the back of a knife. Transfer the dough onto the prepped baking sheets.

Step 8: Bake for 10 minutes, let cool on a wire rack.

Step 9: Once cooled, spray with edible spray. Let set.

Step 10: When the spray has set, use a #3 tip and black icing to add the visor detail. Let dry.

Step 11: Place a scoop of ice cream onto the flat side of a cookie. Place a second cookie on top to sandwich.

Step 12: Serve immediately or freeze for later. (We don't recommend carbon freezing in this instance.)