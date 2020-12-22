Fix Yourself Some Mon Calamari Holiday Sweater Cookies

In a medium bowl whisk together the flour, ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg, baking soda, cloves, and salt. Set aside.

Step 2: In the bowl of an electric mixer cream the butter and brown sugar until combined.

Step 3: Add the egg, molasses, and vanilla, stirring until just combined.

Step 4: Slowly add in the dry ingredients, just until the dough comes together.

Step 5: Split the dough into two and wrap in plastic wrap. Chill in the refrigerator until you are ready to use.

Step 6: Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Prep baking sheets with silpats or parchment paper.

Step 7: Roll out the dough to about 1/4 inch thick. Use a cookie cutter to cut out the head, then a knife to cut out the sweater shape. Transfer the dough pieces onto the prepped baking sheets.

Step 8: Bake for 10-12 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack to cool.

Step 9: In the bowl of an electric mixer with the whisk attachment, stir the powdered sugar, meringue powder, water, and food coloring. Beat well, adding water as needed for piping consistency.

Step 10: Transfer the icing to a piping bag with a #7 tip. Create an outline for the sweater, then flood the center with more icing. Use a toothpick to clean up the edges. Lightly shake the cookie to even out the icing. Add holiday sprinkles onto the wet icing. Let dry for 25 minutes.

Step 11: Pipe details onto the edges and cuffs of the sweater. Let dry for 20 minutes.

Step 12: Use icing to secure two candy melts on the side of the head for the eyes.

Step 13: With a #4 tip and black icing, add the pupils.

Step 14: When all the icing is dry, the cookies are ready to serve.

Enjoy! As you can see, this gingerbread Mon Calamari is all dressed up.