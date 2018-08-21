In a Lightsaber Waffle Duel, Everyone Wins

Prep the waffle iron by greasing generously with non-stick spray.

Step 2: In a bowl whisk together the flour, sugar, baking powder and salt.

Step 3: Make a well in the center of the dry ingredients then add the buttermilk, eggs, melted butter, and vanilla.

Step 4: Separate the batter equally into two bowls. Into one add a few drops of red gel dye until combined. In the second bowl, add the blue gel dye.

Step 5: Pour the batter into the prepped waffle maker, and cook until crisp.

Step 6: Cut the waffles into 4-inch long sticks.

Step 7: Dip the ends of the waffle sticks into the melted chocolate. Let set.

Step 8: Pipe white icing stripes and a red icing dot to create the handle details. Serve.

Jenn Fujikawa is a lifestyle and food writer. Follow her on Twitter at @justjenn and check her Instagram @justjennrecipes and blog www.justjennrecipes.com for even more Star Wars food photos.

