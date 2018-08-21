ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

In a Lightsaber Waffle Duel, Everyone Wins

August 21, 2018
Jenn Fujikawa

To celebrate National Waffle Day, we're challenging friends to join us for a delicious, doughy Star Wars-inspired treat.

If there’s one day a year for the Rebel Alliance and the Galactic Empire to set aside their differences, it’s National Waffle Day. August 24 is when everyone in the galaxy can come together, united over brunch.

These lightsaber waffle sticks are just as fun as the real thing and far less dangerous. Color-coordinated for Jedi or Sith, these sweet sabers are served up with decorative chocolate-dipped handles. Red or blue, the path you choose is sure to lead to a hearty breakfast.The lightsaber duel between Luke and Darth Vader in The Empire Strikes Back.

Lightsaber Waffle Sticks

What You’ll Need:

  • 8 ounces dark chocolate, melted
  • White icing
  • Red icing

Ingredients:
  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 2 tablespoons sugar
  • 2½ teaspoons baking powder
  • Pinch of salt
  • 2 cups buttermilk
  • 2 eggs
  • 2 tablespoons butter, melted
  • ½ teaspoon vanilla
  • Red food gel dye
  • Blue food gel dye

Step 1: Prep the waffle iron by greasing generously with non-stick spray.

Step 2: In a bowl whisk together the flour, sugar, baking powder and salt.

Step 3: Make a well in the center of the dry ingredients then add the buttermilk, eggs, melted butter, and vanilla.

Step 4: Separate the batter equally into two bowls. Into one add a few drops of red gel dye until combined. In the second bowl, add the blue gel dye.

Blue waffle mix poured across a waffle maker.

Step 5: Pour the batter into the prepped waffle maker, and cook until crisp.

Red and blue lightsaber waffle bars.

Step 6: Cut the waffles into 4-inch long sticks.

Dipping a red lightsaber waffle stick into melted chocolate.

Step 7: Dip the ends of the waffle sticks into the melted chocolate. Let set.

Frosting details are added to a blue waffle lightsaber stick.

Step 8: Pipe white icing stripes and a red icing dot to create the handle details. Serve.

Crossed red and blue lightsaber waffle sticks.

Jenn Fujikawa is a lifestyle and food writer. Follow her on Twitter at @justjenn and check her Instagram @justjennrecipes and blog www.justjennrecipes.com for even more Star Wars food photos.

