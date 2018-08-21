In a Lightsaber Waffle Duel, Everyone Wins

To celebrate National Waffle Day, we're challenging friends to join us for a delicious, doughy Star Wars-inspired treat.
If there’s one day a year for the Rebel Alliance and the Galactic Empire to set aside their differences, it’s National Waffle Day. August 24 is when everyone in the galaxy can come together, united over brunch.
These lightsaber waffle sticks are just as fun as the real thing and far less dangerous. Color-coordinated for Jedi or Sith, these sweet sabers are served up with decorative chocolate-dipped handles. Red or blue, the path you choose is sure to lead to a hearty breakfast.
Lightsaber Waffle Sticks
What You’ll Need: