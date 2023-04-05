ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Stay On Target with LEGO’s New Ultimate Collector Series X-Wing — Exclusive Reveal

April 5, 2023
April 5, 2023
Kristin Baver

Henrik Andersen, senior designer, tells StarWars.com about his personal connection to the latest rebel building set.

After taking a dream job as a LEGO Group designer in 1998, Henrik Andersen’s first order of business was designing the original Ultimate Collector Series X-Wing building set. “Growing up in Denmark about an hour from LEGO headquarters and LEGOLAND, building with LEGO bricks as a child, it was always my dream to one day be working for the LEGO Group,” Andersen tells StarWars.com. The chance to work in the Star Wars galaxy made it all the sweeter.

LEGO’s Ultimate Collector Series X-Wing and box

Now 25 years later, Andersen has come full circle to design the newest Ultimate Collector Series X-wing building set, which StarWars.com is thrilled to reveal. “I really liked Star Wars as a boy, but my love for Star Wars really took off when I started working for the LEGO Group,” Andersen says. “The X-wing is also absolutely one of my favorite vehicles of the Star Wars universe.”

LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series X-Wing Starfighter bricks

Luke Skywalker in the LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series X-Wing Starfighter

R2-D2 in the LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series X-Wing Starfighter

The latest build, the LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series X-Wing Starfighter 75355 building set, evolves Andersen’s earlier design and the other iterations that have been created since. Modeled after Luke Skywalker’s X-wing from the original trilogy, the set includes 1,949 pieces, a buildable stand that positions the starfighter ready to fly, and updated Luke Skywalker and R2-D2 LEGO minifigures among other changes. It’s also among the more detailed building sets aimed at adults, or AFOLs (Adult Fans of LEGO).

The LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series X-Wing Starfighter being built

“For the first time, we were able to make the hexagonal tapering nose section,” Andersen says, “and we have made new elements so that the engines are now the correct size and shape.” Other newly designed pieces replicate the proper rear angle of the wings, he adds. “On top of this, for the first time we are decorating the canopy and the plaque.”

Among Andersen’s favorite details are the more prominent engine parts that give the ship its unique silhouette. “I was very happy that we were able to make the S-foils work without any super technical build,” he adds. “The whole nose section is one of my favorites.”

LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series X-Wing Starfighter being posed

LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series X-Wing Starfighter lifestyle image

The LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series X-Wing Starfighter building set measures over 21.5 inches long and comes with a buildable display stand featuring a plaque with detailed X-wing technical data and space for Red Five, Luke Skywalker, and his lightsaber. “The way we develop our UCS models, it is always important for us that it is possible to pose and display the models in a cool way,” Andersen notes. “In most cases this includes a stand both for the look but also that you can view the model from all angles. And we think it just looks better.”

The LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series X-Wing Starfighter 75355 building set will be available for LEGO VIPs starting May 1, 2023, from Lego.com and in LEGO Stores and available for all starting May 4, 2023.

Associate Editor Kristin Baver is the author of Star Wars: 100 Objects and other books, host of This Week! In Star Wars, and an all-around sci-fi nerd who always has just one more question in an inexhaustible list of curiosities. Sometimes she blurts out “It’s a trap!” even when it’s not. Follow her on Twitter @KristinBaver.

