  • TIE Interceptor

    TIE Interceptor

    Faster and better-armed descendents of regular TIE fighters, TIE interceptors defended the second Death Star at the Battle of Endor. The bent-winged fighters swarmed the Rebel fleet in a terrifying display of the Empire's military might.

  • Length: 9.6m

History

TIE Interceptor firing it's laser cannons

TIE interceptors were developed to provide the Empire with a faster fighter than the original TIE model, and one that could easily overwhelm enemy craft. They were first deployed 16 years after the fall of the Republic, and proved to be a deadly combination of speed and firepower, able to outmaneuver the rebellions’ vaunted A-wings and disable slower ships.

