The First Order Strikes Back in Journey to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - Allegiance #1 - Exclusive

Plus, get a glimpse at Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order — Dark Temple issue #3!

An ally to the Resistance is an enemy of the First Order -- and they will pay dearly for their kindness. After the Battle of Crait, General Leia Organa receives distressing news about a peaceful planet that rendered aid to the floundering Resistance.

The gut-wrenching opening brings us hurtling into Journey to Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker -- Allegiance #1, the new Marvel Star Wars miniseries that releases its first issue next week, written by Ethan Sacks and with art by Luke Ross.

And on the pages of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order -- Dark Temple issue #3, written by Matthew Rosenberg with art by Paolo Villanelli, a young Cere Junda leaps into action to save the Fylari years before she will help to guide former Padawan Cal Kestis in the upcoming video game. Both issues are out October 9, but StarWars.com is thrilled to bring you your first look at these exciting new comics today.

Journey to Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker -- Allegiance #1 (of 4)

Before the exciting events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker! Hounded by the First Order across the galaxy, the Resistance is in dire need of ships, weapons and recruits to make a final stand against Kylo Ren’s forces. Desperation drives a delegation led by General Leia Organa and Rey to entreat the Rebel veteran’s one-time allies, the Mon Calamari, to join the fight — but decades after Imperial occupation enslaved their planet, there are those willing to stop at nothing to prevent another war from bloodying the waters of Mon Cala. A system away, Poe Dameron and Finn have their own mission: to hunt down a weapons cache on the remote moon of Avedot, unaware that they are being hunted by the most notorious criminal gang in the galaxy.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – Dark Temple #3

The battle for Ontotho is heating up, and Jedi Padawan Cere Junda finds herself right in the middle of it, fighting alongside the Fylar Freedom Fighters. But as Cere moves to help end the local war, she will come face to face with the last person she expects! What secrets lie in the hidden temple of Ontotho? The race is on to find out.

