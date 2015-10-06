ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Highlights from the Art Awakens Program

October 6, 2015
Matt Martin

The power of the Force in the form of brushstrokes.

Over the past several years, pop-culture art has moved from artists alley in the back corner of your local comic convention to swank gallery shows across the country. Film, television, comics, and more have begun to inspire a whole new generation of artists and led to a resurgence of artistic styles from decades past as well as an explosion of new styles in modern mediums. One franchise has been the cornerstone of this modern fan art movement: Star Wars.

In anticipation of the first new Star Wars film in over 10 years, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Lucasfilm and HP have teamed up to bring you the “Art Awakens” program, encouraging fans old and new to revitalize creativity by “Bending the Rules” of the Force.

For the last two months, fans have been submitting incredibly-inspired artwork based on just over three minutes of footage they’ve seen (along with a healthy dose of speculation), and with just under one week left for submissions, I want to round up some of my favorites so far. Note: I’m not part of the judging committee… so my opinion doesn’t count!

by Christopher Ables
by Christopher Ables

 

by John Keaveney Studios
by John Keaveney Studios

 

by Faydre
by Faydre

 

by The Epic King
by The Epic King

 

 

by Gabe Rose Art
by Gabe Rose Art

 

by George Caltsoudas
by George Caltsoudas

 

by Niel Brady
by Niel Brady

 

by Eric F. Myers
by Eric F. Myers

 

by Dan Villegas
by Dan Villegas

Troy David Designs
Troy David Designs

Check out all of the submissions so far at ArtAwakens.com, and if you're feeling inspired you have until Sunday, October 11 at 11:59 p.m. to submit your own art for the chance to have your work featured in a professional gallery exhibit this November at Gallery 1988 in Los Angeles.

Matt Martin is manager of digital content and community relations for Lucasfilm. He played Greedo in a video once and now wavers on the subject of who shot first. Direct complaints to @missingwords.

