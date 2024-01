In celebration of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Lucasfilm and HP proudly present “Art Awakens.”

“Art Awakens” is an exciting new program for Star Wars fans old and new, across the country to revitalize creativity by “Bending the Rules” of the Force, themed around a galaxy far, far away.

“Art Awakens” kicks off August 11th with the launch of a two-month-long nationwide fan art competition across the US. Amateur artists can submit their Star Wars: The Force Awakens inspired art on ArtAwakens.com for a chance to be featured in an upcoming professional art exhibit later in the year.

Additionally, coming this November to Gallery 1988 in Los Angeles is a three-day Star Wars: The Force Awakens art exhibit featuring top professional and emerging contemporary artists. All new original pieces will be auctioned off in the name of Star Wars: Force for Change to benefit UNICEF Kid Power, which gives kids the power to save lives. By getting active with the UNICEF Kid Power band, kids earn points which unlock food packets for malnourished children around the world.

Five lucky winners of the Star Wars: The Force Awakens Fan Art Contest, chosen by a judging committee that includes members from Disney, Lucasfilm and the legendary visual effects house Industrial Light & Magic, will have their art featured in the professional gallery exhibit. The winners will also have the opportunity to be flown out to Los Angeles to attend the VIP opening night, among other prizes from HP.

Additionally, an HP “Bend the Rules” Award will be granted to one of the five grand prize winners upon completion of a questionnaire with the highest score in the Innovative Use of Technology category. The HP “Bend the Rules” Award winner will receive an HP Notebook Computer to help them push the boundaries of art and creativity.

