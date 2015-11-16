Matt Martin

Matt is a huge Star Wars fan who gets paid to do Star Warsy things on the Internet as Lucasfilm’s manager of digital content and community relations. He has a degree in visual communications (whatever that is) and started a teeny tiny record label when he was in high school which he still runs… when he has time. He played Greedo in a video once and now wavers on the subject of who shot first.

FIRST STAR WARS MEMORY

Seeing Return of the Jedi at a sleepover then immediately rushing home to watch A New Hope and Empire.

FAVORITE FILM

Empire... or whichever one I happen to be watching at the time.

FAVORITE CHARACTER

Princess Leia

FAVORITE SCENE

The "I love you/I know" scene. Gets me every time.