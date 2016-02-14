ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"The Force Awakens", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-force-awakens"}

BB-Mine! Enjoy StarWars.com's Star Wars: The Force Awakens Valentines

February 14, 2016
February 14, 2016
StarWars.com Team

Download free valentines featuring the heroes and villains of Star Wars: The Force Awakens! (Unkar Plutt not included, thankfully.)

Is there a special nerf herder or her worshipfulness in your life? Are you looking for just the right way to express your true feelings to him or her today? (Or did you just forget what today was?) Don't worry. StarWars.com has you covered.

In celebration of Valentine's Day, StarWars.com has created some special valentines that are more romantic than a midnight rescue in Jabba's palace. Just right-click one of the images below, select Save As, then Save, and you're all set. (Or, if you're on a Mac, click and drag onto your desktop or desired folder.) If you're on a mobile device, just press and hold the image and select a save option. You can send them to anyone you want or share them on your social channels. (Just don't tell Supreme Leader Snoke. He probably wouldn't approve.)

May the Force -- and valentines -- be with you. Happy Valentine's Day!

Star Wars: The Force Awakens valentine Star Wars: The Force Awakens valentine Star Wars: The Force Awakens valentine Star Wars: The Force Awakens valentine Star Wars: The Force Awakens valentine Star Wars: The Force Awakens valentine

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Valentine's Day Star Wars Valentines

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    Tell Your Partner "I Know" with Carbonite Crunch

    February 14, 2023

    February 14, 2023

    Feb 14

  • {:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"} {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    Quiz: Which Star Wars Character is Your Soulmate?

    February 14, 2023

    February 14, 2023

    Feb 14

  • {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"} {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"}

    10 of the Most Romantic Destinations and Date Spots in Star Wars

    February 10, 2023

    February 10, 2023

    Feb 10

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"} {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    Star Wars Valentine's Day Gift Guide 2023

    January 26, 2023

    January 26, 2023

    Jan 26

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    You're Invited to Han and Leia's Wedding in Star Wars: The Princess and the Scoundrel - Exclusive Reveal

    February 14, 2022

    February 14, 2022

    Feb 14

  • {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    20 of the Most Romantic Star Wars Quotes

    February 10, 2022

    February 10, 2022

    Feb 10

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    How Relationships Are at the Core of Star Wars

    February 5, 2021

    February 5, 2021

    Feb 5

  • {:title=>"The Clone Wars", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-clone-wars"}

    Show Your Love for The Clone Wars with This DIY Valentine Box

    February 6, 2020

    February 6, 2020

    Feb 6

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved