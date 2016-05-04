Star Wars Day Surprise: Hear the Full Version of 'Jabba Flow' from The Force Awakens

Stream the complete tune -- only on StarWars.com!

When Han, Chewie, Rey, Finn, and BB-8 visited Maz's castle, they only heard part of the house band's funky, reggae-fueled "Jabba Flow." Now, you'll get to hear the whole song.

In celebration of Star Wars Day, Lin Manuel Miranda and J.J. Abrams -- writers and performers of "Jabba Flow" from Star Wars: The Force Awakens -- are sharing the full version of the fan-favorite tune. Listen to it below, download, and May the 4th be with you!





