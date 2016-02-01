Rey, Kylo Ren, and More Await You in Star Wars Character Encyclopedia: Updated and Expanded - First Look

Get an exclusive sneak peek of the highly-anticipated book's cover and interiors, featuring the heroes and villains of Star Wars: The Force Awakens!

Who's that big, chin-tusked guy hanging out with a First Order spy in Maz's castle? Who are the red-helmeted enforcers in the Guavian Death Squad? What's the story behind Kylo Ren's mask? There's a way to get all the intel you need on the new heroes, villains, creatures, and droids of The Force Awakens, and it doesn't require a run-in with rathtars or, worse, a deal with Unkar Plutt.

DK's Star Wars Character Encyclopedia: Updated and Expanded by Pablo Hidalgo of the Lucasfilm Story Group, coming in April and available now for pre-order, is filled with profiles, statistics, and imagery of characters, monsters, and more from The Force Awakens. Everything from heights to biographies to wardrobe facts -- did you know that Han Solo's new jacket is made of nerf leather? -- is here. StarWars.com is thrilled to reveal the updated edition's new cover, featuring Rey, BB-8, Admiral Ackbar, and more, below.

In all, Star Wars Character Encyclopedia: Updated and Expanded includes more than 200 entries, spanning the entire saga. Take a peek inside with the gallery below.