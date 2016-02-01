ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The Force Awakens", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-force-awakens"}

Rey, Kylo Ren, and More Await You in Star Wars Character Encyclopedia: Updated and Expanded - First Look

February 1, 2016
February 1, 2016
StarWars.com Team

Get an exclusive sneak peek of the highly-anticipated book's cover and interiors, featuring the heroes and villains of Star Wars: The Force Awakens!

Who's that big, chin-tusked guy hanging out with a First Order spy in Maz's castle? Who are the red-helmeted enforcers in the Guavian Death Squad? What's the story behind Kylo Ren's mask? There's a way to get all the intel you need on the new heroes, villains, creatures, and droids of The Force Awakens, and it doesn't require a run-in with rathtars or, worse, a deal with Unkar Plutt.

DK's Star Wars Character Encyclopedia: Updated and Expanded by Pablo Hidalgo of the Lucasfilm Story Group, coming in April and available now for pre-order, is filled with profiles, statistics, and imagery of characters, monsters, and more from The Force Awakens. Everything from heights to biographies to wardrobe facts -- did you know that Han Solo's new jacket is made of nerf leather? -- is here. StarWars.com is thrilled to reveal the updated edition's new cover, featuring Rey, BB-8, Admiral Ackbar, and more, below.

Star Wars: Character Encyclopedia

In all, Star Wars Character Encyclopedia: Updated and Expanded includes more than 200 entries, spanning the entire saga. Take a peek inside with the gallery below.

  • star-wars-character-encyclopedia_04

    of
    star-wars-character-encyclopedia_04

    of
  • star-wars-character-encyclopedia_03

    of
    star-wars-character-encyclopedia_03

    of
  • star-wars-character-encyclopedia_02

    of
    star-wars-character-encyclopedia_02

    of
  • star-wars-character-encyclopedia_01

    of
    star-wars-character-encyclopedia_01

    of

    • Written in sharp, snappy captions, this new tome is easily accessible for both casual and hardcore fans, and the stunning photos and movie stills can be examined and admired for the most intricate details. (Whether you want to do that for Unkar Plutt is up to you.)

    Stay tuned to StarWars.com for more on Star Wars Character Encyclopedia: Updated and Expanded!

    StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time. 

    Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"}

    Din Djarin Assembles a Crew in Marvel’s Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Season 2 #8 — Exclusive Preview

    January 4, 2024

    January 4, 2024

    Jan 4

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    Darth Vader Returns to Mustafar in Marvel’s Star Wars: Revelations (2023) #1 – Exclusive Preview

    December 13, 2023

    December 13, 2023

    Dec 13

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    Ty Yorrick Returns in Dark Horse’s Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures – Saber for Hire – Exclusive Reveal

    December 8, 2023

    December 8, 2023

    Dec 8

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Mace Windu Will Finish Qui-Gon Jinn’s Last Mission in Star Wars: The Glass Abyss - Exclusive Reveal

    December 8, 2023

    December 8, 2023

    Dec 8

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    Zeen Starts Again in Dark Horse’s Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures Phase III #1 - Exclusive Preview

    December 5, 2023

    December 5, 2023

    Dec 5

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Andor", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/andor"}

    5 Behind-the-Pages Secrets of Star Wars: Dawn of Rebellion

    December 5, 2023

    December 5, 2023

    Dec 5

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Weird But True! Star Wars Will Highlight Strange Galactic Facts and Trivia – First Look

    December 4, 2023

    December 4, 2023

    Dec 4

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    From the Pages of Star Wars Insider: A New Mission Begins in an Original Star Wars: The High Republic Tale

    October 30, 2023

    October 30, 2023

    Oct 30

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved