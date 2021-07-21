ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

New Black Series and Vintage Collection Figures to Celebrate the Clone Wars 2D Micro-Series

July 21, 2021
Check out upcoming releases inspired by the fan-favorite series, coming exclusively to Walmart.

At long last, a classic Star Wars cartoon is getting the action-figure treatment.

Hasbro revealed today several additions to its popular 6-inch Star Wars: The Black Series and 3.75-inch Star Wars: The Vintage Collection lines devoted solely to Genndy Tartakovsky's Clone Wars 2D Micro-Series, a beloved show from the early 2000s that explored the time between Star Wars: Attack of the Clones and Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. Known for its kinetic style, the Clone Wars 2D Micro-Series introduced major characters like General Grievous and would also inspire the long-running and critically-acclaimed Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series. When the series was added to Disney+ earlier this year, fans were overjoyed.

The characters making the jump to the Black Series include ARC Trooper, Mace Windu, and General Grievous, while Aayla Secura, Luminara Unduli, Barriss Offee, ARC Trooper Captain, ARC Trooper, and Battle Droid join the Vintage Collection; all come from existing releases that have new decos inspired by the vibrant style of the series, and the Vintage Collection packaging also incorporates the show’s beautiful artwork. In contrast, the packaging for the Black Series items will celebrate the original packaging of these toys from the early 2000s, continuing the throwback theme seen in other Lucasfilm 50th programs including the previously-revealed The Clone Wars, Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, and Original Kenner Deco programs. Look for these figures to arrive spring 2022 exclusively at Walmart, and get a sneak peek at the Vintage Collection additions below! (Plus, remember to check out Walmart Collector Con on Thursday, July 22, for even more Star Wars reveals.)

