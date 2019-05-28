ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

You Can't Shake the Flavor of These Fruit TIE Fighters

May 28, 2019
Jenn Fujikawa

Enjoy a healthy summer snack, perfect for Imperials in any galaxy.

Star Wars Fuel Your Force is a commitment to finding your “inner Force” through an active and healthy lifestyle. Taking inspiration from the epic stories and powerful characters from the Star Wars galaxy, these nutritious recipes are good for you, full of flavor, and sure to bring balance to the Force and your inner well being.

Any Rebel would quake in their boots if they saw a barrage of Imperial TIE fighters headed their way. The instantly recognizable ships sail through the galaxy with deftness and speed.

Starfighter Pilots must keep their energy up when headed into battle, and these fruity TIE tributes are just the snack they need when fighting against the Rebellion.

Fruit TIE Fighters

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: 1 Fruit TIE Fighter

Ingredients:

  • ½ a banana (approx. ¼ cup)
  • 2 apples
  • 1-2 tablespoons nut butter

Step 1: Slice the bananas into rounds.

Sliced apples for a Fruit TIE Fighters recipe

Sliced apples for a Fruit TIE Fighters recipe

Step 2: Slice the apples, then cut into hexagon shapes.

Banana and apple slices making the wing of a Fruit TIE Fighter

Step 3: Use the nut butter to secure the apple “wings” to the bananas.

Fruit TIE Fighters!

Step 4: Stand upright to serve.

Star Wars Check

The Star Wars Check helps kids and parents agree on healthier choices. Learn more at StarWarsCheck.com.

And find healthy recipes, fun activities, articles, and other information to Fuel Your Force on StarWars.com and tell us about your own journey on social media using #FuelYourForce #StarWars.

Jenn Fujikawa is a lifestyle and food writer. Follow her on Twitter at @justjenn and check her Instagram @justjennrecipes and blog www.justjennrecipes.com for even more Star Wars food photos.

