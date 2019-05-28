You Can't Shake the Flavor of These Fruit TIE Fighters

Enjoy a healthy summer snack, perfect for Imperials in any galaxy.

Star Wars Fuel Your Force is a commitment to finding your “inner Force” through an active and healthy lifestyle. Taking inspiration from the epic stories and powerful characters from the Star Wars galaxy, these nutritious recipes are good for you, full of flavor, and sure to bring balance to the Force and your inner well being.

Any Rebel would quake in their boots if they saw a barrage of Imperial TIE fighters headed their way. The instantly recognizable ships sail through the galaxy with deftness and speed.

Starfighter Pilots must keep their energy up when headed into battle, and these fruity TIE tributes are just the snack they need when fighting against the Rebellion.

Fruit TIE Fighters

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: 1 Fruit TIE Fighter

Ingredients:

