Diego Luna Receives Golden Globe Nomination for Andor

December 12, 2022
StarWars.com Team

The actor is up for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama.

Diego Luna has been honored with a Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama, for Andor, it was announced today. Luna stars as the title character, rebel Cassian Andor, in the Disney+ series, reprising his Rogue One: A Star Wars Story role. He also serves as executive producer.

“This character represents a lot. It’s important that we see ourselves on the screen, that we feel represented, that the stories we tell reflect the world that’s out there,” Luna told StarWars.com earlier this year. “This role has been one of the most special journeys as an actor.”

Andor, a spy thriller set five years before the events of Rogue One, follows Luna’s Cassian as he becomes involved in the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire. All 12 episodes from Season 1 are now streaming, and Season 2 is currently in production. For more on Andor, check out StarWars.com’s in-depth coverage:

The 80th Golden Globe Awards will be held on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, and broadcast live on NBC and Peacock.

